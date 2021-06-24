The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the selection letter of candidates qualified for the post of Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment) in the Bihar Police. Candidates can download their selection letter from the official website bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC had declared the final result of the Bihar Police SI, ASI Jail, Sergeant recruitment examination 2019 on June 17. A total of 2,402 candidates have been shortlisted to be appointed for various posts, of which, 2,062 candidates will be appointed for the post of Sub Inspector, 215 for Sergeant, and 125 for Assistant Superintendent Jail (direct recruitment).

Candidates are advised to read te details given in the selection letter and also keep a track of updates on the official website.

Steps to download BPSSC selection letter:

Visit official website bpssc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the link ‘Download Selection letter for the post of Police Sub Inspector, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)’ Enter registration ID or mobile number and date of birth to login The BPSSC selection letter will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download BPSSC selection letter.

The Commission had conducted the prelims exam for 5,85,829 candidates on December 22, 2019 out of which 50,072 qualified for the Mains held on November 29, 2020. The result was announced on January 16, 2021. A total of 15,231 candidates were qualified for PET, which was conducted from March 22 to April 12.