Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified the 31st Judicial Services Mains exam schedule on its official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. The examination will be conducted from July 24 to 28, 2021, as per the short notification released on BPSC’s website. The detailed notification will be released later.

Earlier, the BPSC 31st Judicial Services Main examination was scheduled to be held from April 8 to 13 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM which later was postponed due to COVID-19 spike in the state.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 221 vacancies.

According to a notification released earlier, a total of 2,379 candidates qualified for BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2020 and the registration process for the exam was concluded on March 18.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.