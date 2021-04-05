Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the postponement of the 31st Judicial Services Mains exam to be held April 8 to 13, 2021, on its official website. The Commission will release the new exam dates soon.

According to the official notification, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the Commission has decided to postpone the 31st Judicial Services Mains Exam and the Project Manager (Preliminary) Competitive Examination scheduled to be held from April 8 to 13 and April 11, respectively.

Earlier, the BPSC 31st Judicial Services Main examination was scheduled to be conducted from April 8, 9, 10, 12 and 13 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM and the admit card was released in the month of March.

The BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains is being conducted to fill a total of 221 vacancies.

According to a notification released earlier, a total of 2,379 candidates qualified for BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2020 and the registration process for the exam was concluded on March 18.

