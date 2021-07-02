The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced the result of the Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) recruitment exam 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the RBI JE result at the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in. The RBI JE online exam was held on March 8.

RBI had invited online applications in February this year recruitment to a total of 48 JE vacancies, of which, 24 posts are for Junior Engineer (Civil) and 24 are for Junior Engineer (Electrical). RBI JE selection will be done through an online examination followed by Language Proficiency Test (LPT).

The RBI JE merit list contains the roll numbers of selected candidates zone-wise. These candidates are now qualified to appear for LPT, details of which will be announced later.

Candidates are advised to read the result notification carefully.

Here’s RBI JE exam 2021 result notice.

Steps to check RBI JE exam 2021 result:

Visit the official website opportunities.rbi.org.in Click on “Results” under “Current Vacancies” tab Click on “Recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical) - 2019: Display of Roll Numbers of Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates”

Click on the link for JE Civil/Electrical The merit list PDF will appear on screen Download and check using roll number.

Here’s direct links to RBI JE merit list:

JE (Civil)

JE (Electrical)