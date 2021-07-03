DSSSB TGT recruitment 2021 application deadline for 5807 vacancies extended
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has extended the deadline for the online application process for recruitment to more than 5000 vacancies of Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) on its official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The registration process will now conclude on July 10. The earlier deadline was July 3.
The examination schedule will be intimated in due course of time.
The DSSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 5802 vacancies for various subjects including Bengali, English, Urdu, Sanskrit, Punjabi. Interested applicants are advised to read the detailed advertisement from the official website.
Vacancy Details
- TGT (Bengali) Female - 1
- TGT (English) Male - 1029
- TGT (English) Female - 961
- TGT (Urdu) Male - 349
- TGT (Urdu) Female - 571
- TGT (Sanskrit) Male - 866
- TGT (Sanskrit) Female - 1159
- TGT (Punjabi) Male - 382
- TGT (Punjabi) Female - 492
Candidates below the age of 32 years are eligible to apply for the vacancies. “The contractual employees working against teaching posts will be eligible for one time relaxation in upper age limit up to maximum period of 5 years,” read the notice.
Application Fee
Candidates will have to pay Rs 100 as examination fees. Women/SC/ST/PWD/Ex-Serviceman category are exempted from paying application fees.
Steps to apply for TGT vacancies
- Visit the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in
- Click on the, “LINK FOR ONLINE APPLICATION REGISTRATION SYSTEM (OARS)”
- On the new webpage, click on ‘New Registration’
- Register and proceed with the application for desired post
- Pay the applicable fee and submit
- Take a printout of the application form for future reference
Selection Process
DSSSB will select candidates through the One Tier/ Two Tier examination scheme and skill test.