The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the interview schedule for the 2020 Assistant Engineer (Civil) recruitment. Eligible candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website wbpsc.gov.in.

WBPSC will conduct the interview round for 560 shortlisted candidates who qualified the AE Civil 2020 written exam held in November last year. The interviews will be held for separate batches of candidates for 35 days from July 15 to September 6 in two sessions: 10.30 AM and 1.30 PM.

The interview schedule contains the roll number and name of the candidate and the date and session of the personality test. Candidates may download their choice sheets for the interview from the WBPSC website on and from July 10.

The recruitment is being conducted for Assistant Civil Engineer vacancies for various departments in the state government.

Here’s WBPSC AE Civil 2020 interview schedule.