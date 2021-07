The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the official notification and announced the schedule for the Graduate Aptitude Test- Biotechnology (GAT-B)/ Biotechnology Eligibility Test (BET) 2021. The GAT-B/BET 2021 exams will be held on August 14 (Saturday).

The GAT-B/BET is a national level entrance examination for admission to Department of Biotechnology supported Post Graduate Programme in Biotechnology and allied areas in participating Institutions (GAT-B) and for award of DBT – Junior Research Fellowship (DBT-JRF) for pursuing research in frontier areas of Biotechnology (BET).

Here’s NTA GAT-B/BET 2021 official notification.

NTA has commenced the online application process at the official website dbt.nta.ac.in. The last to register for the entrance exams is July 31 (upto 5.00 PM). The corrections to submitted forms can be made between August 4 and 6.

The NTA GAT-B/BET 2021 will be a computer-based test with a duration of 3 hours each. The GAT-B paper will be held from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and the BET paper will be from 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

Candidates are advised to read the GAT-B/BET 2021 Information Brochure available on the official website for full details on eligibility criteria, exam pattern, etc.

Here’s NTA GAT-B/BET 2021 Information Brochure.

Application fee

An online application fee of Rs 1200 for one test and Rs 2400 for both tests is applicable. SC/ST/PwD will have to pay Rs 600 and Rs 1200 accordingly.

Steps to register for NTA GAT-B/BET 2021:

Visit the official website dbt.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “GAT-B & BET 2021 New Registration” Register and create login credentials Login and fill the online application Upload the required documents Pay the applicable fee and submit form Download and take a printout of the application.

Here’s the direct link to register for NTA GAT-B/BET 2021.