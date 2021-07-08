Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a detailed notification for 31st Judicial Services Mains examination today, July 8. Candidates who are to appear for the test can check the detailed schedule on BPSC’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The examination will be conducted from July 24 to 28 in two shifts — from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The Commission will release the admit card on July 16.

Here’s the direct link to the official notice.

Exam Schedule Date of the Examination First Shift

(10.00 AM to 1.00 PM) Second Shift

(2.00 PM to 5.00 PM) July 24 General Hindi (03) General Hindi (04) July 25 General Knowledge (01) Elementary General Science (02) July 26 Law of Evidence & Procedure (05) Constitutional & Administrative Law of India (06) July 27 Hindu Law & Muhammadan Law (07) Law of Transfer of Property & principal of Equity, Law of Trusts and Specific Relief (08) July 28 Law of Contract & Torts (09) Commercial Law (10)

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 221 vacancies.

According to a notification released earlier, a total of 2,379 candidates qualified for BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2020 and the registration process for the exam was concluded on March 18.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.