SSC JE 2020 Paper I final answer key released; here’s how to download
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday released the SSC JE 2020 Paper I final answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key at ssc.nic.in till August 8 by 4.00 PM.
The Commission has uploaded the final answer keys along with Question Paper(s).
“The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period from 07.07.2021 (04:00 PM) to 06.08.2021 (04:00 PM),” reads the notification.
The Commission had announced the SSC JE 2020 Paper I result on June 30 in which a total of 5711 candidates were declared qualified to appear for Paper II. 3826 candidates were from Civil Engineering and 1885 from Electrical / Mechanical Engineering.
Steps to download final answer key
- Visit the official website ssc.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 (Paper-I): Uploading of Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) (278.89 KB)”
- Click on the answer key hyperlink
- Key in your login credentials and submit
- Check and download the final answer key
Here’s the direct link to download SSC JE 2020 Paper I final answer key.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.