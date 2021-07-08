Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has announced the deferment of Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2021 due to clash with pending Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2021 schedule. Candidates can check the official notification on the official website cee.kerala.gov.in.

The Entrance Examination for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses scheduled to be conducted on July 24, 2021, has been postponed. The new schedule will be published later, reads the official statement.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

KEAM examination is conducted for admissions to Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical and Allied Courses in Kerala.

The decision has been taken after the announcement of pending JEE Main 2021 exam schedule by former Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday, July 6.

The third session (April) of JEE Main will now be held from July 20 to 25. This session will be held only for Paper 1 (BE/BTech) whereas the fourth session will be conducted from July 27 to August 2, 2021.

