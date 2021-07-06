Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Tuesday informed that the pending sessions of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main will be held in the month of July and August. Earlier, the April, May examinations were postponed amid the spike in coronavirus cases.

Taking to Twitter, Education Minister announced that the third session of JEE Mains will be conducted from July 20 to July 25, 2021 and the fourth session will be conducted from 27 July to August 2, 2021.

Under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, for the safety and bright future of our students, National Testing Agency will be holding the JEE (Main)-2021 Examination. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive @EduMinOfIn https://t.co/n06cT7pywk — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 6, 2021

National Testing Agency (NTA) will also open the online application window for candidates who could not apply for third and fourth session of JEE Mains amid Covid-19 crisis and other circumstances. The applicants will now be able to register for third and fourth session from July 6 to 8 and July 9 to 12, respectively.

Earlier the JEE Main was being conducted in three languages only. However, now the examination will be held in 13 languages. This will allow candidates from rural background to opt for Engineering as well, says the Education Minister.

About JEE Main 2021

JEE Main comprises of two papers. Paper 1 is conducted for admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B. Tech) at NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs), Institutions/Universities funded/recognized by participating State Governments, as well as an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is conducted for admission to B. Arch and B. Planning courses in the country.

NTA, in an effort to support the student community, is organizing the JEE Main 2021 in four sessions. Two of these sessions have already been completed in February (Session 1: from 23 to 26 February 2021) and March (Session 2: from 16 to 18 March). The results have also been declared.