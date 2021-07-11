The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) and Forest Ranger (FR) physical test. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The OPSC ACF, Forest Ranger 2019 PT round will be conducted from July 19 to 28 from 7.00 AM to 11.00 AM by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Odisha at Regional Plant Resource Centre (RPRC) Campus, Nayapalli, Bhubaneshwar.

The applicants are required to report at 5.30 AM.

“The candidates are required to produce original photo identity proof, the downloaded Intimation Letter and COVID-19 Negative certificates (issued within 72 hours of date of Physical Test) to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests at the venue of the test, at the time of the test as indicated in the intimating letter,” reads the OPSC notice.

Steps to download OPSC ACF PT admit card:

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in Click on the download link for Intimation Letter for ACF PT Enter Registration No and date of birth and submit The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s a direct link to download OPSC ACF PT admit card.