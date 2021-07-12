The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the admit cards for the State Service Exam (SSE) and State Forest Service (SFS) Prelims 2020. Candidates who have been registered to appear for the exams can download their admit cards official website mppsc.nic.in.

As per the official notification, the MPPSC SSE, SFS Prelims 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on July 25 in two shifts — Paper 1 from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper 2 from 2.15 PM to 4.15 PM.

Here’s MPPSC SSE, SFS prelims 2020 exam notification.

The MPPSC State Service Exam 2020 will be conducted for recruitment to 235 vacancies across various departments of the Madhya Pradesh government. The State Forest Service Exam 2020 will be held for recruitment to 105 posts of Forest Ranger and 6 posts of Assistant Conservator of Forest.

Steps to download MPPSC SSE, SFS Prelims 2020 admit card:

Visit official website mppsc.nic.in Click on the link ‘Admit Card - State Service & State Forest Service Preliminary Examination- 2020’ Enter application number and date of birth to login The MPPSC admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download MPPSC SSE, SFS Prelims 2020 admit card.