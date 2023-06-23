Daughter: Online

My daughter is always online

and I, offline!

She is the fresh stream

that has just burst out

of the mountain rocks;

And I, a resigned river-

lying exhausted, in the hope

of meeting the ocean.

My daughter and I,

we are restless, weary

of each other when together,

but eager to meet when apart.

My daughter is always online,

and I, offline!

Whenever I see her, I imagine

that she is the mirror

that reflects the slowly receding years

of my life.

Whenever she sees me,

she probably feels

that I am a red-light signal

that holds her train from departure,

putting her life in total disarray

for a while.

Sometimes she enters my city

of extinguished lights

with a torch light in her hand.

Sometimes, I sneak

into the city of her thoughts,

like a shadow of a nightmare.

At times, it seems

that we two are actually

one single city

where the lights

get switched on and off

forever, endlessly!

Sisyphus

Life turns into dust

in our obsession

with the dust laden earth.

Bow down in reverence,

accept the curse of the Gods-

it helps push the boulder up the peak.

But boulders don’t remain

still,

they roll down-

gravity wins.

This saga of deep, long sighs

continues beyond time-

from one life to another.

There’s a curse in man’s attachment

to this world,

and no way out of this

attachment.

The earth is a path,

it becomes my body,

and what I long for.

Dust turns to dust,

on this unending journey of life.

The Driver Hasn’t Come Yet

The driver hasn’t come yet.

And I have been waiting for so long-

He’s mostly on time every day,

why he is so late today?

What if the driver doesn’t come?

who would drive me through this difficult road?

I don’t know the exact routes.

After all, I am the one who sits

in the back-

relaxing, with my legs stretched out,

while he drives.

There are many tasks pending today

but no sign of the driver yet.

What could have happened to him?

Did he quarrel with his wife, or

could it be due to his child’s illness?

maybe there was no water supply today

in his house, or may be

his bicycle tire got punctured

while on the road.

Where has he gone for so long!

So many jobs are lying

held up in wait for him.

The Bedroom

Go there

when summoned;

or else who cares,

to go to the bedroom?

A lifeless bed

draws the tired frame

or an aroused body

to drain it out of life

But is their time

for even this?

Before you become inert,

someone whispers-

A walking man dies,

only when asleep.

Taj Mahal

You can build a Taj Mahal,

without a crown on the head,

while sitting on a plain chair

and without money in your pocket.

Let all the marble be exhausted

let all the sculptors go absconding-

let all the money be robbed,

and let the chair leg be broken

by the hard kicking jealousy;

still, you can build a Taj Mahal

I confess, I’m not familiar with the art

of walking on burning embers-

Nor am I adept at sailing off

with a boat and wandering off

in the flowing waters of sweat.

I know just this one game,

of trying to hold my dreams

playing hide-and-seek,

staying just out of my reach.

I have been playing this game for years,

there’s a Taj Mahal standing

before me, as I open my eyes.

From within some darkroom of my heart,

a Shahjahan

writes me letters

I can’t read.

Sends messages on my mobile,

asking about the completion

of the Taj Mahal.

Are you surprised,

it is not a big deal to build a Taj Mahal-

All you need is a Shahjahan

within your heart.

Excerpted with permission from Claiming the Sky, Ratnamala Swain, translated from the Odia by Purabi Das and Durga Prasad Panda, Dhauli Books.