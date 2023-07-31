In today’s edition, the Supreme Court questions Manipur Police for delay in investigating the sexual assault on Kuki women, IIT Bombay is in a soup after posters designating a separate vegetarian eating space appeared in one of its hostels and at least 13,13,078 girls and women went missing in India between 2019 and 2021 according to the Centre.

Scripted and hosted by Aena produced and edited by Avinash Kumar.

