On Sunday, October 29, the The Tata Literature Live! Mumbai Litfest announced the winners of Book of the Year – Fiction, Book of the Year – Nonfiction, First Book – Fiction, First Book – Nonfiction, Business Book of the Year, and Publisher of the Year. Along with them, achievements in a lifetime of writing were awarded in the categories of Lifetime Achievement Award, Poet Laureate Award, and The Rotary Writing for Peace Award.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Books and publishing awards
- Book of the Year – Fiction: The Secret Of More, Tejaswini Apte-Rahm (Aleph Book Company)
- Book of the Year – Nonfiction: Raw Umber, Sara Rai (Westland Books)
- First Book – Fiction: The Woman Who Climbed Trees, Smriti Ravindra (HarperCollins Publishers)
- First Book – Nonfiction: Vajpayee: The Ascent of the Hindu Right, 1924-1977, Abhishek Choudhary (Pan Macmillan India/Picador)
- Business Book of the Year: Working To Restore: Why We Do Business in the Regenerative Era, Esha Chhabra (Penguin Random House India)
- Publisher of the Year: Pan Macmillan India
Awards in writing
- Lifetime Achievement Award: CS Lakshmi (Ambai)
- Poet Laureate Award: Mamang Dai
- The Rotary Writing for Peace Award: Sanjoy Hazarika
