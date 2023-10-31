On Sunday, October 29, the The Tata Literature Live! Mumbai Litfest announced the winners of Book of the Year – Fiction, Book of the Year – Nonfiction, First Book – Fiction, First Book – Nonfiction, Business Book of the Year, and Publisher of the Year. Along with them, achievements in a lifetime of writing were awarded in the categories of Lifetime Achievement Award, Poet Laureate Award, and The Rotary Writing for Peace Award.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Books and publishing awards

Awards in writing

Lifetime Achievement Award: CS Lakshmi (Ambai)

CS Lakshmi (Ambai) Poet Laureate Award: Mamang Dai

Mamang Dai The Rotary Writing for Peace Award: Sanjoy Hazarika

