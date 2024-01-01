  1. Who are you and whom do you love?
  2. Where did you come from / how did you arrive?
  3. How will you begin?
  4. How will you live now?
  5. What is the shape of your body?
  6. Who was responsible for the suffering of your mother?
  7. What do you remember about the earth?
  8. What are the consequences of silence?
  9. Tell me what you know about dismemberment.
  10. Describe a morning you woke without fear.
  11. How will you / have you prepare(d) for your death?
  12. And what would you say if you could?

Published with permission from “The Vertical Interrogation of Strangers”, Kelsey Street Press.

This selection is curated by Yamini Krishnan.