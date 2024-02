English-language poet Arundhati Subramaniam is the winner of the 2024 Mahakavi Kanhaiyalal Sethia Poetry award. She will receive a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh at the award ceremony at the Jaipur Literature Festival.

Her collections of poetry include Love Without a Story, When God is a Traveller, and Where I Live.

This year’s jury comprised writer Namita Gokhale, co-producer of JLF Sanjoy Roy, and members of the Sethia family – Jaiprakash Sethia and Siddharth Sethia.