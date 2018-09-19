Telling the history of India is a daunting task but Archana Garodia Gupta and Shruti Garodia were determined to ensure that it was never dull. In their newly-published two volume collection of The History of India for Children, they tell stories of India’s rulers and invaders, traders and architects, sculptors and poets, scientists and innovators, farmers and businessmen. From Alexander’s campaign to conquer India to the brutal attack on Aurangzeb’s royal ship by English pirate John Avery, the self-confessed history geeks assembled a staggering amount of fascinating details about India’s past, told simply and engagingly.

Drawing on facts from the two volumes, the duo came up with this quiz about Indian history, for adults and children alike.

These two volumes range from prehistory and the Harappan civilisation, through an account of the Sultanates and the Mughals, till present-day India and are grounded in the duo’s passion for retaining the natural curiosity of children. For the trivia fiends, particularly Archana Garodia Gupta, a winner of the “Champion of Champions” title from BBC Mastermind India and a member of the expert panel on Kaun Banega Crorepati, the deep dive into history also meant an opportunity to bring out their quizzer sides.