After Drake released his hit song In My Feelings, the #KiKiChallenge (see end of the video below) broke the internet. The challenge, started by comedian Shiggy, took a new life when people started jumping out of moving cars and dancing along to the music.

It inevitably led to a few accidents, prompting the police to issue warnings.

However, two farmers from Telangana came up with the safest and most creative take on the challenge.

Social media hailed the video and the farmers rose to global fame. Trevor Noah, host of The Daily Show, posted their video on his social media accounts, saying, “I think they just won the Keke challenge.”