Kumar Vikal (1935-1997), the prominent Hindi poet, was a first-hand witness to the Partition as an adolescent, as well as to several wars and many mutinies. His work was immensely popularity in the 1970s, ’80s and ’90s. Born in Wazirabad (in present-day Pakistan), he lived, worked and died in Chandigarh.

Creed of Blood

Spot the blood flowing in the street

sniff it and try to tell me its creed

Does it belong to a Hindu, a Muslim,

a Sikh or a Christian or for that matter

to a brother or a sister?

Among the stones scattered in the street

is a lunch-box, can you tell me of what

caste is the aroma of the bread kept in it?

Can you tell me the race of the

blood-stained clothes, broken cycles,

toys and torn books or even the

religion of a mother’s tears whose

daughter never returns from school

or of the wails of the injured in hospitals?

Yes! I can tell you of this blood

It belongs to the creed that bicycles

every day from home to office

and its dreams are buried forever in files

The blood-stained clothes belong to the

man whose hands weave cloth in mills

make shoes in factories, scatter seeds in fields

write books, make toys and late evening

light lamp-posts in the streets

Even I can light lamps but I cannot tell you

the religion of the tears of a mother

whose daughter never returns from school

just as I can put balm on the wounds of the

injured but cannot tell you the agony

the agony of their screams.

A small battle

I have to fight a small battle

So exhausted by false warfare

I can no longer fight a big war

Now I will not fight

for a short man who

to gain a few inches more

will force me into a war

I will not fight for any symbol

For any name or programme

I have to fight a small battle

For small people, for small things

I have to fight for a small clerk

dismissed from service without

without even a chargesheet, who

with an ulcer in his belly and pockets

full of pleas for justice knocks at

the iron doors of officialdom

with his weak wrists

I have to fight against tyranny

handed out in the name of equality

by a beastly man wearing a smile

I have to fight against the symbols

of my own poems for in their darkness

I am losing out on the sunshine of life

Betwixt remembrance and fragrance

It feels so good

battling with office files

Suddenly

to recall the wild flowers of Pothohar*

sniff at memories of adolescence

wait for the last bell in school

catch partridges and quails in the fields

climb the beri fruit trees

like parrots tasting the sweet-sour ber

listen to the songs of the young men

returning from Bari Imam fair

and run after their carts a long way

steal the eggs from old Sakina’s hens

and till late in the night sit in the graveyard

listen ’n’ tell tales of Jagga the dacoit

dream of fairies who come quietly at night

to paint with henna the fair hands and feet

of a classmate’s mother

find new excuses every other day

to visit this classmate’s home

and encase the fragrance of henna

in our notebooks and bring it home

how good it felt to paint the walls

of our homes with fragrant fantasies

blissful to recall now that remembrance

and fragrance are similar words

It just feels bad

when the year 1947 comes betwixt

remembrance and fragrance

and then be afraid of any word that

had anything to do with raging fire.

*The region around Rawalpindi in Pakistan

All poems translated from Hindi by Nirupama Dutt.