Welcome to The Election Fix. Every Sunday, Monday and Thursday, we will bring you all the news, analysis and opinion worth paying attention to. Today, we look at what the Bharatiya Janata Party and its supporters think of the model code, bring you a ground report from Western UP and introduce you to the ‘Space Chowkidar.’

Please tell us what you think of The Election Fix by emailing me at rohan@scroll.in. I’d like to thank ‘Slogan Murugan’, Kewal, Ritesh, Malavika and Kaushik for sending notes and suggestions about previous issues of the Election Fix, which you can find here. And if you haven’t already, subscribe here to get the Election Fix in your inbox.

The Big Story: Poll model



The Model Code of Conduct has not had the greatest of weeks. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation about a successful anti-satellite test, prompting many questions about whether a speech that did not seem entirely necessary was appropriate with elections just around the corner.

But that was only the most high-profile of recent incidents where questions have been raised about which side of the model code line Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and its supporters are standing on. From an upcoming movie about Modi’s life to government appointees making openly partisan statements to the Odisha election commission applying different standards to Central and state welfare schemes, the concerns have been numerous and quite varied.

A quick rundown:

The Model Code of Conduct is a series of guidelines that were developed with the consensus of the political parties. Its chief aim is to ensure a level playing field for all parties, so even though it includes provisions on not making communal remarks and so on, the main focus tends to be on whether the party in power is abusing its position for electoral gains.

Keeping tabs on every potential violation of the Model Code, especially online, is an impossible task for the Election Commission, and so it may be understandable when some incidents slip between the cracks. But if the Commission cannot take action even in prominent cases, like the Modi movie or a Governor making remarks, what utility does the Model Code serve at all?

Flashback:

On Monday we asked whether Modi or Rahul Gandhi would be contesting from a southern constituency in addition to their current seats up North. The Modi question, at least as far as Bangalore South was concerned, was answered when the BJP decided to go with a young local candidate, Tejasvi Surya, instead.

Reader mail:

Nasir writes in with an opinion on the constant questions about whether the Congress has made the right calculation in its alliances in the states:

Rather than despairing over the egos that prevent opposition unity, maybe we should treat these manifestations of egos as an expression of consolidating regional [support] (and hence elements of an alternative national identity?) See this.

We plan to look at Congress’ big income guarantee scheme – read a quick explainer here – on Sunday’s Election Fix, so if you see any useful analysis or have thoughts, do write in to rohan@scroll.in.

Elections 2019 on Scroll.in:

There are also a couple of stories that do not directly pertain to the election, and yet may tell you a lot about our political process

Scroll Investigation: Aruna Chandrasekhar reports on how the Modi government, days before elections were announced, cleared the way for an Adani power plant to become a Special Economic Zone, which will lead to billions in savings for the company.

Aruna Chandrasekhar reports on how the Modi government, days before elections were announced, cleared the way for an Adani power plant to become a Special Economic Zone, which will lead to billions in savings for the company. Supriya Sharma writes about a litmus test for the new Congress government in Chhattisgarh: Despite campaigning against the influence of a few industrialists, will the Congress hand over another coal mine to the Adani group?



Our reporters are bringing you dispatches on the elections from across the country. Your support could help us go further and dig deeper. Subscribe to Scroll+ and help pay for quality journalism.

Policy & reportage:

Poll toon

Opinion & analysis:

Did we miss any reports or op-eds that you thought were relevant? Send thoughts, suggestions and WhatsApp forwards to rohan@scroll.in.