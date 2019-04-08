Welcome to The Election Fix. Today, we look at the debates around the actions of the Election Commission, whether there is support for anti-elitist politics in India and why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was up until 3 am one night surfing the internet.



Please tell us what you think of The Election Fix by emailing me at rohan@scroll.in. I’d like to thank Devang, Likhita, Sameeha, Kalpana and Sai for sending notes and suggestions about previous issues of the Election Fix, which you can find here. If you haven’t already signed up, subscribe here to get the Election Fix in your inbox.

The Big Story: Neutral umpire?



The Bharatiya Janata Party vs Congress vs other parties narrative isn’t the only song in town. Alongside it is another storyline that is as important. It generates headlines every day and poses equally relevant questions about the functioning of Indian democracy: what is the Election Commission up to?

First, remember that the Election Commission was one of the many institutions in which the current government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accused of meddling. We also acknowledged the fact that the digital sphere makes it almost impossible for the commission to keep a check on everything, though it was important for it to set an example in high-profile cases.

Finally, we asked two weeks ago whether the BJP and its supporters were wilfully crossing the line set down by the model code of conduct, guidelines meant to establish a level playing field for all parties. The steady stream of complaints that have come in suggests that the saffron party is operating under the presumption that it will not face repercussions for violations.

This might not be inaccurate. There have been serious questions raised about the conduct of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath, partisan remarks from NITI Aayog head Rajiv Kumar, the release of a digital show and movie about Modi at election-time, the launch of “NaMo TV”, a propaganda channel with no legal clearances, the use of investigation agencies against the Opposition and communal remarks from Modi himself.

In several of these cases, like those relating to Adityanath and Kumar, the commission actually ruled that the code had been violated, but only handed out reprimands to those responsible. In others, the body continues to “look into” the matter. Even in the most straightforward case, of Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh making clearly partisan remarks, nothing has actually happened yet.

Meanwhile, the Commission has been transferring officers, rejecting campaign material and seeking reports on the speeches of Opposition leaders. Some of the action has come in BJP-ruled states, but the bulk of it has been concentrated on those run by the Opposition.

This is a problem. It would be naive to think that the commission, or indeed any institution, is entirely autonomous and immune to pressure from the ruling party. Yet in this case the body hardly seems to be concerned about the fact that its lopsided actions might end up raising genuine doubts about the conduct of the elections themselves.

Things are only going to get more fractious with the first silent period, the 48-hour ban on campaigning ahead of actual polling, beginning Tuesday.

Is the Election Commission doing a good job? What more can be done? Write in to rohan@scroll.in

Flashback

On Thursday, we wrote about the need to think about how the internet will affect our democracy. That same day, a team of Huffington Post reporters wrote about the Association of Billion Minds, Amit Shah’s personal election unit that brings up all of those complex questions and many other ones too, plus a pink teddy bear next to shotgun ammunition. Read the whole piece here.

Elections 2019 on Scroll.in

There’s much more, including an interview with the Left’s Sitaram Yechury, so read all of our election coverage here.

Our reporters are bringing you dispatches on the elections from across the country. Your support could help us go further and dig deeper. Subscribe to Scroll+ and help pay for quality journalism.

Policy & reportage

Political titbits

Poll toon:

Opinion & analysis