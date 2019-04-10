Election watch: Rahul Gandhi reaches Amethi, will file nomination soon
All of today’s Lok Sabha poll campaign updates, as they happen.
India’s General Elections will take place from April 11 through May 19 over seven phases, with counting slated for May 23. For the full schedule click here, and to subscribe to our newsletter about the elections, click here.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday. He will also hold a roadshow in the constituency. UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to accompany him.
Polling in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar constituency will go ahead on schedule on Thursday despite a Maoist attack that killed a sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Dantewada on Tuesday evening. The Election Commission asked local officers in the state to take precautions in the next few days.
Live updates
10.43 am: Rahul Gandhi arrives in Amethi to file his nomination papers.
10.39 am: The Income Tax department has filed a complaint against Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, accusing him of alerting offenders about raids, NDTV reports. Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Sanjiv Kumar has forwarded the complaint to State Director General and Inspector General of Police Neelamani Raju for “appropriate action”. In its four-page complaint, dated March 30, the Income Tax department seeks a CRPF contingent to assist in search operations.
10.36 am: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel pays tribute to BJP MLA Bheema Mandavi and four others who were killed in the Maoist attack in Dantewada.
10.29 am: The Election Commission issues showcause notices to television channels Zee TV and &TV for airing two shows that promote central government schemes. The channels have been asked to reply within 24 hours.
Read more here
Lok Sabha polls: EC issues notices to Zee TV, &TV for shows promoting government schemes
10.24 am: Poll officials in Goa tell Mahadev Naik, the Congress candidate for the Shiroda Assembly bye-polls, to tone down his son’s wedding, reports IANS. South Goa District Returning Officer and District Collector Ajit Roy says Naik has been advised to have a closed private wedding on April 20 and postpone the reception and wedding party to a day after the bye-polls on April 23. “We advised him to postpone this wedding because usually such events are also used for election purposes,” says Roy.
9.30 am: The Supreme Court will give its verdict on the Centre’s objections to the documents cited by petitioners seeking an inquiry into the Rafale fighter jet deal with France today. The court had reserved its verdict on March 14.
Read more here
Rafale deal: Supreme Court to decide today if review plea based on ‘secret files’ should be heard
9.28 am: Mohammad Maqbool War, the BJP’s candidate for Baramulla Parliamentary constituency, says Article 370 and 35A can never be annulled, reports The Indian Express. He says the BJP’s stand is possibly with woo voters in other parts of the country.
9.25 am: Bhim Army asks the Dalit community to vote for Congress’ Saharanpur candidate Imran Masood. This comes after BSP chief Mayawati called Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad a “BJP agent”.
9.19 am: Over 18,000 security personnel have been deployed in Ghaziabad district for the peaceful conduct of the election process on Thursday. Forty-six polling stations have been identified as vulnerable and 174 as critical.
8.50 am: Polling parties get ready for the first phase of the elections in Alipurduar parliamentary constituency in West Bengal.
8.44 am: Congress President Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha seat today, reports PTI. He will also address a roadshow in the constituency.
8.43 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday:
- The Election Commission asked polling officers in Chhattisgarh to take precautions in the next few days after a BJP legislator and four others were killed in a Maoist attack in Dantewada. Polling in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar constituency will go ahead on schedule on Thursday.
- The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has written to the Election Commission to complain against Narendra Modi’s comments at a rally earlier in the day, where he urged first-time voters to dedicate their votes to the defence forces in the wake of the Pulwama attack and the Balakot air strike.
- The Election Commission replaced the police chief in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar district before the Lok Sabha polls on April 11. The poll panel’s decision to replace Abhishek Gupta with Amit Kumar Singh drew criticism from the Trinamool Congress-led state government.
- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the “king of fascists” and claimed that Adolf Hitler would have committed suicide if he witnessed Modi’s activities. Addressing a public meeting in Raiganj, Banerjee said, “Modi was baptised in politics through violence and riots.”
- The Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking a stay on the release of a biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The biopic, PM Narendra Modi, will be released on April 11, the first day of voting for the Lok Sabha elections.