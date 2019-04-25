Welcome to The Election Fix. Today, we look at the phases that still remain in what seems like an interminable election, why Raj Thackeray is suddenly everywhere and why people are expecting better haircuts in the BJP.

The Big Story: Slog overs

If it feels like the election has already been going on forever, well, brace yourself. We are not even halfway through the Lok Sabha elections. The third phase, with the most number of seats, took place on Tuesday, but that still leaves four more phases to go. Results are just under a month away, with counting on May 23.

As we discussed in the Election Fix on Monday, South India is all done. As is the North East. Here is a map of the remaining constituencies that will go to the polls over the next four phases:

And here is a map of all the seats that the Bharatiya Janata Party won in 2014.

In other words, aside from Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and a few other bits, these are the phases where the BJP will properly be on trial. If the first three phases represented the best opportunities for the BJP to expand beyond its 2014 map (the South, the North East and Odisha), the next four focus all attention on the “heartland”.

West Bengal, which, like Uttar Pradesh, votes over all the seven phases, is the outlier here, but besides that, the next four phases will decide whether the BJP can at least match what was, without a doubt, a stupendous performance from five years ago.

Will that sea of saffron from Rajasthan all the way to Bihar remain unbroken?

As we have discussed earlier, turnout numbers don’t really tell us much, unless you couple them with granular analysis from each seat. What about the “hawa”, the chatter that is supposed to tell us which way the wind is blowing?

Buzz in Delhi at least suggests good tidings for the anti-Modi camp in the phases so far in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, whereas the BJP seems to be on a solid wicket in Karnataka where the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) did not seem to get past their alliance contradictions.

But even hawa is a tricky thing, and can often be entirely misleading (for instance, Uttar Pradesh, 2017). As a rule of thumb, it always makes sense to read descriptive writing on Indian elections – of which you will find plenty below – rather than predictive pieces.

What can be predicted quite confidently is this: The polarising talk from the BJP is only going to get louder. Pragya Singh Thakur, the party’s terror-accused candidate from Bhopal, exemplifies this, as the BJP, hoping to beat anti-incumbency, an arithmetic challenge (in Uttar Pradesh) and a powerful opponent (in West Bengal), will look to double down on its majoritarian talk in hopes of maintaining and expanding that saffron sea.

Election titbits

Play nice? In the middle of a fractious election season, Modi – who has been accused of attempting to polarise everywhere he goes – suddenly went and gave a “non-political” interview to film star Akshay Kumar, to show his softer side. One wonders why...



Belated? The Election Commission is, according to sources, finally taking an actual look at allegations that Narendra Modi was violating the model code of conduct by asking for votes in the name of the military. As we have mentioned before, the Election Commission has not exactly had a great record this election.

Fact-checking Modi: Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is not even contesting the Lok Sabha elections. Yet he has turned into the state’s most popular Opposition leader, as profiles in both the Huffington Post and Mint tell us.

New entrants: The BJP brought two new names into the fold over the last week, actor Sunny Deol and the hair stylist Jawed Habib, inspiring the wisecrack: The fringe has become mainstream.

Jump ship: Udit Raj, who was elected to Parliament on a BJP ticket in 2014, made a public show of the saffron party’s ticket allocation process by tweeting constantly about not being told whether he will get one this time or not – until the time for nominations had passed, after which he joined the Congress.

Tenterhooks: The Congress continues to tease the prospect of Priyanka Gandhi contesting against Narendra Modi from Varanasi, which votes on the very last day of polling.

Sorry not-sorry: Rahul Gandhi apologised to the Supreme Court for implying that the court had endorsed his “Chowkidar chor hai” slogan though he also tried to insist that the BJP had also misled the people about Supreme Court verdicts. Only one part of the message made it out.

Poll toon

