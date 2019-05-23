South Focus: Away from BJP’s northern battles, southern states could prove crucial alliance partners
The ruling BJP has limited presence in the South, except in Karnataka.
While much of the country is focused on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to power, the 2019 Lok Sabha races in the five southern states are a much more complex mix of established powers, new parties and young leaders hoping to make a mark.
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is a significant player in only one of the states, Karnataka, while it remains a bit player in the other four, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala, where the results will have little to do with Modi – at least directly.
Each of the states presents a slightly different picture, with no broader narrative framing the contests across the south, except whether the BJP will be able to make an entry beyond Karnataka, particularly in Kerala – where it has fought hard to turn religion into a political issue, but remains tiny compared to the Left and the Congress – and Tamil Nadu, where numerous players are hoping to take advantage of a perceived vacuum in the first elections after the deaths of former Chief Ministers M Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa.
The Telugu states have typically been important to the formation of a coalition government at the Centre, but since the bifurcation into Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the question has been about who will dominate politics in the newly-created states.
Karnataka
Total no. of seats: 28
Main parties and alliances
The Bharatiya Janata Party: The party won 17 seats in the 2014 elections and its vote share over the past three general elections has grown in the state. The BJP is also the single largest party in the Assembly, but fell short of majority to form the government.
The Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress are contesting the elections together. The two parties also run a coalition government in the state
Seat share
BJP: 27 + 1 independent
UPA
Congress: 20
Janata Dal (Secular): 8
Tamil Nadu
Total seats: 39 + 1 seat in Puducherry
Election in Vellore parliamentary constituency was cancelled amid allegations of suspected use of money to influence voters
Main parties and alliances
The All India Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, which is in power in the state, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Pattali Makkal Katchi and the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam are part an alliance.
The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the Congress, Left parties and a few smaller parties are fighting the elections together.
Seat share
NDA
AIADMK: 20
BJP: 5
PMK: 6 + 1 seat in Puducherry
Others: 7
UPA
DMK: 20
Congress: 8 + 1 seat in Puducherry
Others: 10
Andhra Pradesh
Total no. of seats: 25
Main parties and alliances
The Telugu Desam Party led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, the YSR Congress Party led by Jaganmohan Reddy and the Jana Sena Party founded by actor Pawan Kalyan are the main competitor. The Congress and the BJP have also fielded candidates.
Seat share
TDP, YSRCP, Congress and BJP are contesting all 25 seats
Jana Sena Party: 18
BSP: 3 seats
CPI and the CPI(M) : 2 each
The state Assembly elections were held along with the Lok Sabha elections.
Telangana
Total no. of seats: 17
Main parties and alliances
The Telangana Rashtra Samithi led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen are allies. The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress are also contesting for Lok Sabha seats in the state.
Seat share
TRS: 17 seats
AIMIM: 2
BJP: 17
Congress: 17
Kerala
Total no. of seats: 20
Main parties and alliances
United Democratic Front: The Congress, Indian Union Muslim League, Kerala Congress (Mani) and the Revolutionary Socialist Party are part of the alliance
Left Democratic Front: The Communist party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of India and independents have tied up for the elections. The current government in the state is led by the LDF.
National Democratic Alliance: The Bharatiya Janata Party has forged alliances with the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena and the Kerala Congress (Thomas).
Seat share
UDF
Congress: 16
Others: 4
LDF
CPI (M): 14
CPI and others: 6
NDA
BJP: 15
BDJS, Kerala Congress (Thomas): 5
Live updates
7.42 am: In Tamil Nadu, DMK chief MK Stalin says his party and the United Progressive Alliance will capture power. “Rahul Gandhi will be prime minister,” Stalin tells media.
7.38 am: The counting of votes will begin at 8 am.
7.24 am: Jaganmohan Reddy of the YSR Congress and Pawan Kalyan of the Jana Sena Party are in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, to follow the counting. Prashant Kishor of the Janata Dal (United), an ally of the BJP, is accompanying Reddy.
7.10 am: This blog will cover Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. They account for 129 seats in the Lok Sabha.