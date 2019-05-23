7.42 am: In Tamil Nadu, DMK chief MK Stalin says his party and the United Progressive Alliance will capture power. “Rahul Gandhi will be prime minister,” Stalin tells media.

7.38 am: The counting of votes will begin at 8 am.

7.24 am: Jaganmohan Reddy of the YSR Congress and Pawan Kalyan of the Jana Sena Party are in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, to follow the counting. Prashant Kishor of the Janata Dal (United), an ally of the BJP, is accompanying Reddy.

7.10 am: This blog will cover Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. They account for 129 seats in the Lok Sabha.