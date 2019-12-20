On Thursday, lakhs of protestors came together to participate in demonstrations and rallies across India against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Among the places that saw protests were held in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.

In an effort to stifle the protests, the assembly of five or more people were banned in Uttar Pradesh and parts of Karnataka by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led governments under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code and in a few other places. Internet services were also suspended in some areas, including parts of New Delhi for a few hours.

Thousands of people were also detained across the nation, including eminent personalities like historian Ramachandra Guha, activist Harsh Mander, and lawyer Prashant Bhushan.

At a few places, the protestors and the police clashed.

All this was fodder for India’s cartoonists.