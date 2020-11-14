Displayed at the Kerala History Museum, this tableau shows one of the most renowned Chera rulers, Kadal Pirakottiya Vel Kelu Kuttuvan, with his Queen Ilango Venmal. Reputed for his naval prowess, careful attention to the promotion of agriculture and foreign trade and patronage of the arts, the king has been eulogised by the poet Paranar in early Tamil texts. The Cheras held sway over the central part of Keralam ruling from Thiruvanchikulam between second century AD and fifth centuries AD.

