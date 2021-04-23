Balancing act

Forsake this day for another.

Replace this sorrow

by a different sadness.

Substitute this betrayal

with yet another.

To emerge from this grief,

suffer one more.

When I realise

that my life is only

a balancing act,

the shame of it

eats into me.

One day crawls

over another –

like a worm,

leaving no traces.

Let the cobwebs gathered

over the past be unsettled

just a bit on the day before.

May the present day dawn

amidst a terrible sneezing fit.

(“Samanam” in Tamil)

Untitled

Rain

started falling

only a short while ago

on the broken wall.

During a distant journey,

in the past, a different rain

had tagged along with me

like an umbrella.

For travellers

unable to turn into nomads

on trails

that hold no pathways,

returning home must be

their final dream.

As the whispering doorways

open out joyfully,

stranded outside

the window are:

a forest;

a city filled with

noisy tumult, spinning

at a distance beyond reach;

bruises left on the back

of a gust of wind that descends

on the dust-coated ground

and stretches to ease

its torso and limbs.

In the painting I had left

hanging on the wall,

I now find a brand new nest,

a bird and a few tiny eggs:

in sum, a life quite grand.

Fearful that the flow

of my lonesome tears

might inundate the bird’s nest,

I hold them back

for a later time.

(Untitled in Tamil)

Loneliness

A piece of the loneliness

that I’ve brought along

from the desolate street.

A lamp that drips light

in my room, where

the darkness roams adrift

A suspicious creature

lurking in the courtyard

beyond the living room.

A lover, whispering

from within

my tightly worn underclothes.

Grief,

in a forbidden space.

A beast, stirring awake

to birdcalls dropping

endlessly from the trees.

And I,

the waking beast’s undying love.

(“Thanimai” in Tamil)

Love

I didn’t know you had come.

I don’t know too whether

the visitor is really you.

Have you come from the past or a dream?

I don’t know that, either.

No voice, no body

no love, no lust –

and yet, your visit

during the hours between

the incessant delight of the wind

and the endless blossoming of wildflowers,

from the direction whence

the fragrance of the night wafts in,

occurs and endures like repression.

Luckily,

there’s nothing here akin to a parched field

that might be ready to receive you.

(“Kaadhal” in Tamil)

A death that lingers still

Today is the anniversary

of a day of mourning.

This cruel day has curled up

like a sick pup

under the table.

It has mingled with the dregs

at the bottom

of an unwashed coffee cup.

Tear up this day’s existence

as it pulses through the calendar.

Proclaim to yourself:

this day is counterfeit.

Drive away

the sun that struts and swaggers

beyond the open balcony.

Eat the food

that’s left over from last night;

it will help you to pretend

that you’re still among the remains

of the previous day.

Let the day’s newspaper languish outside your door.

Get your dates mixed up.

Confuse with your memory

the murder that took place

on this day many years ago

and the grief it still evokes.

Wipe those clammy memories

with tissue paper

and throw it in the trash.

When the house lizard

hunting its prey o n the wall

runs out of insects,

feed this day to the lizard.

To prevent a death from recurring, to save that man,

make this day disappear

or put an end to its life:

it’ll be quite enough.

(“Kadandhu Selladha Maranam” in Tamil)

All poems translated from the Tamil by N Kalyan Raman.