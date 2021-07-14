England vs India, 3rd T20I, live: Captain Harmanpreet Kaur falls after entertaining innings
Updates from the third T20I between Harmanpreet Kaur’s India and Heather Knight’s England.
Live updates
It’s a welcome return to form for Harmanpreet Kaur, all said and done. She might have expected to score a few more in the last two innings perhaps but safe to say that the confidence in shot-making is back.
India 84/3 after 13 overs: Sneh Rana is the new batter in and that is good to see, India not looking to take the foot off the pedal. (Also perhaps Deepti is being held back with Mandhana still in the middle)
Over 12.1: WICKET! Nat Sciver can do nothing wrong at the moment, it feels like. Into the attack and the partnership is broken! After an entertaining 26-ball 36, Harmanpreet Kaur is trapped in front by the star allrounder. Review of no use, all three REDs. India 81/3.
India 81/2 after 12 overs (Mandhana 36, Kaur 36): Three fours in one over for Kaur! When she is on song... what a sight. A full toss put away on the leg side, then a powerful cover drive. There’s a review for caught behind but it came off the thigh. The Indian captain then hits a third over, this one through point. Terrific batting.
India 67/2 after 11 overs (Mandhana 36, Kaur 23): What a shot that was Mandhana, delightfully lofted over long off. Davies the bowler. India’s RR crosses 6.00.
Vinayakk Mohanrangan: Wonder when was the last time Smriti Mandhana’s first three boundaries in an innings came on the leg side? (And she hits a six over long off as I typed that!)
India 58/2 after 10 overs (Mandhana 28, Kaur 22): SIX! When Harmanpreet Kaur comes down the track and connects, no boundary is big enough! The first six of the match, clears long on comfortably off Villiers.
Zenia D’Cunha: Harmanpreet Kaur gets in a cheeky scoop & a classic punch for boundaries... Early still but looks like a turning point in her batting form has finally come this England tour. She has some touch back at least, looked devastated while talking about her form earlier.
After 9 overs, India 48/2 (Mandhana 26, Kaur 14): Mandhana picks up a boundary in the Ecclestone over. For someone so strong on the offside, the openers boundaries have all come on the leg side so far.
After 8 overs, India 40/2 (Mandhana 20, Kaur 12): Sarah Glenn comes on and Kaur plays a delightful cut shot for four. Lovely transfer of weight.
After 7 overs, India 33/2 (Mandhana 18, Kaur 7): A four for Kaur, as she plays a cheeky behind the keeper. Not an easy shot to play off a medium pacer, but it is a good first over from Freya Davies still.
After 6 overs, India 28/2 (Mandhana 17, Kaur 3): Great powerplay for England. Sciver finishes with a 4-run over
After 5 overs, India 24/2 (Mandhana 15, Kaur 1): Still not getting her timing 100% right but there are a couple of boundaries for Mamdhana in that Brunt over through the legside.
Captain and vice captain in the middle with India under early pressure.
Over 3.3: WICKET! Nat Sciver with a superb catch! She can do no wrong at the moment. Dives forward and takes a sharp one, Harleen Deol is out. Sophie Ecclestone strikes in her first over, just after she was hit for a four down the ground.
After 3 overs, India 9/1 (Mandhana 6, Deol 2): Good start this by England, even if Mandhana is looking to bat positively. The intent is there, the timing not quite.
Over 1.6: GOOD REVIEW: Harleen Deol, in at No 3 ahead of Harmanpreet Kaur after an early wicket, is given out LBW off Nat Sciver. But the ball is seaming back a good distance, missing leg stump.
Shafali Verma in the white-ball leg
|Score
|Date
|Venue
|3rd T20I
|0
|14-Jul-2021
|Chelmsford
|2nd T20I
|48
|11-Jul-2021
|Hove
|1st T20I
|0
|09-Jul-2021
|Northampton
|3rd ODI
|19
|03-Jul-2021
|Worcester
|2nd ODI
|44
|30-Jun-2021
|Taunton
|1st ODI
|15
|27-Jun-2021
|Bristol
India 1/1 after 1 over: The rollercoaster that has been Katherine Brunt vs Shafali Verma (right from the Test series) ends with the English pacer getting the Indian opener out in the first over for a duck and giving her a sendoff too. It’s been entertaining alright. Harleen Deol is in at No 3, not Harmanpreet.
#ENGvIND
Over 0.4: WICKET! The battle between Katherine Brunt and Shafali Verma has been sensational to watch this tour. It is the veteran pacer who has the final say, with a wicket in the first over. Shafali out for zero, played on. Brunt gives the Indian a sendoff. It’s a comeback from the pacer after being hit for five fours in an over in the previous mach.
All set for action in Chelmsford. Katherine Brunt to Smriti Mandhana (and later Shafali Verma, of course!)
Zenia D’Cunha: Very impressive that India have kept the multi-format series alive till the last game after being on the backfoot so often England have an unassailable lead but India have a chance to draw & end the month-long tour on a positive note.
TEAM NEWS:
Both teams unchanged...
India XI: : Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav
England XI: Tammy Beaumont, Danni Wyatt, Nat Sciver, Heather Knight, Amy Jones, Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Mady Villiers, Freya Davies
TOSS NEWS: India win the toss and elect to bat.
Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the third and final T20I between England and India, that brings an end to the tour for the visitors. Can Harmanpreet Kaur and Co clinch the T20I series that is level now? Also at stake is a chance to level the points overall in the mult-format series where England are ahead 8-6.
Indian spinners, fielders starred during the final overs as visitors edged out England by eight runs in the second T20 International to level the series 1-1. Batting first, India lost way after a good start provided by opener Shafali Verma (48 off 38 balls) to finish on 148/4. Harmanpreet Kaur returned to some form with her innings of 31 that included two sixes.
In reply, opener Tammy Beaumont’s 59 off 50 balls put England in good position before they were restricted to 140/8 in 20 overs.