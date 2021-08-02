India at Tokyo 2020, day 10 live updates: Final shooting event, women’s hockey QF, Kamalpreet Kaur
Coverage of the main events at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics through Monday.
Hockey: Almost time for the India vs Australia women’s hockey match. Australia start as favourites but India, in only their third Olympics, have been competitive against every team they have played but the Dutch.
Shooting: Solid start by India’s Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar. Currently in third after the first series.
Shooting: Time for the final event for Indian shooters, Sanjeev Rajput and Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar to compete in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification.
Athletics: In case, you didn’t notice. USA’s JuVaughn Harrison was in the High Jump final last night and he is in the Long Jump final too. A pretty rare double.
Hockey: In case, you were wondering, this is what the draw looks like in women’s hockey.
Hockey: The first semi-finalist in women’s hockey has been decided with Argentina putting in a tremendous performance against Germany. They will face the winner of India vs Australia in the semi-finals.
Athletics: Sifan Hassan’s quest for an unprecedented Olympic treble continues... a little earlier in the day, she won her 1500m heat.
5000m – qualified for final (30th July)
1500m, heat – won (today)
5000m final – later tonight
10000m - Aug 7
Could end up running about 24,500 metres in the matter of eight days!
Badminton: Tai Tzu Ying, PV Sindhu and what sport is all about.
Athletics: Dutee Chand finishes last in her heat. She will not be progressing.
Athletics: India’s Dutee Chand is in Heat 4 of the women’s 200m. We are up to Heat 3 at the moment. She has the slowest PB though.
06.55 am: Hello everyone! How are we feeling this Monday morning? August 1, 2021 will go down as a memorable day for Indian sport with PV Sindhu winning her second Olympics medal and the men’s hockey team going further at the Games than they have done in the last 41 years (still a win away from medal, mind you).
Here’s something to get you started for the day:
