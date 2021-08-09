Shakib Al Hasan took four wickets as Bangladesh skittled out Australia for their lowest ever Twenty20 International total of 62 to seal the series 4-1 on Monday.

Chasing 123 for victory, Australia crashed out in 13.4 overs with Shakib returning figures of 4-9 with his left-arm spin in the 60-run rout in the fifth match in Dhaka.

Australia’s previous lowest was 79 all out against England in 2005.

Pace bowler Mohammed Saifuddin combined with Shakib to rattle Australia with twin strikes in one over to send back Alex carey and Moises Henriques.

Shakib wiped off the tail with the wickets of Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa with nine of the 11 batsmen getting scores in single digits.

Earlier Mohammad Naim made 23 in Bangladesh’s 122 for eight after electing to bat.

Dan Christian and Nathan Ellis took two wickets each.

Bangladesh had secured their first series win over Australia after winning the opening three matches.

(Report by AFP)

Reactions to the series defeat below:

Australia must be thanking their stars that they weren’t slated to play Tests on this tour of Bangladesh. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) August 9, 2021

Australia's Lowest Totals in Men's T20Is:



62 v BAN Dhaka 2021

79 v ENG Southampton 2005

86 v IND Dhaka 2014

89 v PAK Dubai 2012

89 v PAK Abu Dhabi 2018

108 v BAN Dhaka 2021

108 v PAK Dubai 2009



11 of Australia's 12 lowest T20I totals have been in Asia#BANvAUS — Fox Sports Lab (@FoxSportsLab) August 9, 2021

Bruh Australia what? 62? — Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrutika_45_) August 9, 2021

I feel like the world isn't making enough of a fuss about Bangladesh beating Australia 4-1 in a bilateral T20 series. 4-1! Bangladesh won FOUR. Australia won ONE. Huge result. HUGE! pic.twitter.com/ZON3DaNdwD — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) August 9, 2021

Too late. I already looked. https://t.co/sTN7yT7MhH — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) August 9, 2021

✅ First bilateral T20I series against Australia

✅ First series win against Australia

✅ Bundled Australia out for their lowest T20I total

✅ Eight wins in last nine home games



Incredible from Bangladesh 👏👏👏#BANvAUS 👉 https://t.co/0NyEEprZYU pic.twitter.com/Uq8X34KgDn — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) August 9, 2021

Maybe Australia needed a rude awakening like this humbling defeat to finally acknowledge the fact that their relationship with T20I cricket isn’t the healthiest and that it could do with some introspection and help #BANvAUS — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) August 9, 2021

Apart from Mitchell Marsh only McDermott from Australia scored a total of more than 50 runs (57 from 3 games) in this series. And his series SR is 86.



Wade, Henriques, Christian, Carey, Turner all failed to cross 50 runs in total. Except for Christian, others played all 5 games — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) August 9, 2021

Australia losing by 60 runs when Fizz bowled just one over. Unreal. #BANvAUS — Manya (@CSKian716) August 9, 2021

62 - Australia have registered their lowest total in T20Is during their 5th T20I against Bangladesh (62), their previous lowest score in the format was against England (79) at Southampton in 2005. Crumble. #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/Qr67CifzcE — OptaJim (@OptaJim) August 9, 2021

Man.. what a horrible year this is for Australia. Nightmares! pic.twitter.com/fC5QUKavIm — Kanav Bali🏏 (@Concussion__Sub) August 9, 2021

India's 36 all-out isn't letting me troll Australia's 62 all out. Nahi toh 62 all out toh hum sirf 4 batsmen ke sath Sri Lanka ke against bhi nahi huwe. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 9, 2021