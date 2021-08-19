World Athletics President Sebastian Coe has congratulated the Indian mixed 4x400m relay team for its bronze-winning performance at the U-20 World Athletics Championships, saying that the country is making great progress in the sport.

On the first day of competition on Wednesday, the Indian quartet of Bharath S, Priya Mohan, Summy and Kapil clocked 3:20.60 seconds to finish third in the final of the 4x400m relay team event, clinching the country’s fifth medal in the history of the tournament.

In a video tweeted by Coe, the 64-year-old was seen interacting with the Indian athletes, including the medallists.

Such a pleasure to meet, discuss athletics and congratulate the talented athletes from around the world @WAU20Nairobi21. Our sport is in good hands with these promising and passionate next generation athletes #WorldAthleticsU20 #homeofheroes #nairobi #india pic.twitter.com/tu8iHxRwEk — Seb Coe (@sebcoe) August 18, 2021

“This is what you need at the start of the championship. Congratulations to your 4x400m mixed relay team, fantastic performance in the heats as well,” he said.

“That means you have go to do what they have done, there is big pressure there. I loved watching you guys perform and this is a sport and country that is really making great progress. You had great triumphs in Tokyo. Now this your moment to shine on the stage and then it’s your chance to go for the Olympics,” Coe added.

Watch highlights: India’s mixed 4x400m relay team win bronze medal at U20 Athletics World C’ships

With PTI Input