Delhi Capitals, on Thursday, announced that Rishabh Pant will continue as captain for the remainder of the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League.

Despite Shreyas Iyer being fit and available again, DC put out a statement that Pant would continue to lead the franchise this season.

Delhi Capitals are currently at top of the points table with six wins from eight matches and will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 when the league resumes in the United Arab Emirates.

The second half of IPL 2021 will begin on September 19 in the UAE.

Iyer led DC to their first IPL final last year but was forced out of the first half of IPL 2021 due to a shoulder injury and subsequent surgery.

Pant was made the captain at the start of this season and the team put up some impressive performances before the tournament had to be halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced that Rishabh Pant will continue as captain for the remainder of the IPL2021 season,” the franchise’s official handle tweeted on Thursday.