IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians live updates: IPL resumes with CSK-MI clash
Updates through match No 30 of IPL 2021, as league resumes in UAE.
Live updates
TOSS: First big news, Kieron Pollard is the skipper for MI today. MS Dhoni wins the toss and opts to bat. He confirms Faf du Plessis will play, despite some injury concerns.
“Rohit Sharma is fine, he’s the captain of the ship, you’ll see him sooner rather than later,” says Pollard. And another major news is no Hardik Pandya for MI too. Two big guns missing.
06.59 pm: The first big news is that there is no Rohit Sharma for Mumbai Indians today. Kieron Pollard has walked out for the toss.
06.50 pm: Hello all and welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2021. The action restarts in the 14th edition of the tournament. When Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians met in the IPL 2021 for the first time, it was one of the last few matches to take place before the tournament came to a halt due to Covid-19 cases being reported in the bubble. And, with Dubai as the setting, we are here for the restart of the tournament.
IPL 2021 resumes in United Arab Emirates in front of spectators, but without a host of top international stars after four months of pandemic suspension.
Fans will be in the stands for the first time in two years when Rohit Sharma’s title-holders, Mumbai Indians, take on Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in Dubai to restart the high-octane Twenty20 competition.
The eight-team tournament resumes with Delhi Capitals at the top of the table followed by Chennai, Bangalore and Mumbai in the playoff places. The remaining 31 matches will be held in Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. The final will be in Dubai on October 15, just two days before the rescheduled T20 World Cup begins, also in the UAE and Oman.
Cricket can take centerstage again as IPL 2021 resumes with heavyweight battle
