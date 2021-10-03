IPL 2021, RCB vs PBKS live: Virat Kohli opts to bat first, Punjab Kings make three changes
Follow live coverage of match No 48 of Indian Premier League 2021 from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Playing XIs:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat (w), Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Daniel Christian, George Garton, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Moises Henriques, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.
Toss:
Virat Kohli has won the toss and RCB will bat first.
2.50 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 48 of Indian Premier League 2021. In today’s first match, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore take on KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.