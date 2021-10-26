Pakistan beat New Zealand by five wickets in Sharjah on Tuesday to pick up their second straight win in the Super 12 stage of the Twenty20 World Cup.
Haris Rauf took a career best 4-22 to restrict New Zealand to 134-8 in their 20 overs and Pakistan chased down the target with eight balls to spare thanks to Asif Ali’s 12-ball 27.
Pakistan beat arch-rivals India in their opening game on Sunday.
More to follow...
