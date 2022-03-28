The Indian women’s national team will be playing Egypt and Jordan in two friendly matches, to be held in Jordan, from April 5-8. The squad will then join their respective clubs for the domestic season.

The 30-member Indian contingent under head coach Thomas Dennerby is scheduled to assemble in Goa for a training camp that starts on March 28, before the team leaves for Jordan on April 2.

Dennerby along with Astam Oraon, Apurna Narzary and Martina Thokchom have joined the camp after lifting the SAFF Under-18 Women’s Championship trophy in Jamshedpur last week.

Fixtures:

April 5: India vs Egypt

April 8: Jordan vs India

The 30-member squad:

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda, Sowmiya Narayanasamy.

Defenders: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Manisa Panna, Astam Oraon, Kritina Devi.

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Karthika Angamuthu, Ratanbala Devi, Priyangka Devi, Kashmina, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sanju, Martina Thokchom, Sumithra Kamaraj.

Forwards: Apurna Narzary, Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Manisha, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Karishma Shirvoikar, Mariyammal Balamurugan.