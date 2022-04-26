Riding on fine performances by opener Shikhar Dhawan and their bowling attack, Punjab Kings defeated Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs in their Indian Premier League 2022 clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

Asked to bat first, PBKS posted a total of 187/4 thanks to a 59-ball 88 from Dhawan. In reply, Ambati Rayudu played a fantastic knock of 78 off 39 but CSK could only manage 176/6 in their 20 overs.

Chennai kept losing wickets consistently and found themselves at 40/3 after seven overs before Ruturaj Gaikwad (30 off 27) and Rayudu put on a 49-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Rayudu then added a 64-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja (21 off 16) but the CSK skipper struggled to find his groove.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni then came to the crease but Punjab Kings found themselves in a strong position thanks to fine overs by Kagiso Rabada (2/23) and Arshdeep Singh (1/23) before the final six balls of the match.

Rishi Dhawan (2/39), returning to the IPL after a long time away, had 27 runs to defend in the last over and despite getting hit for a couple of sixes, he held his nerve and got the job done after removing Dhoni (12 off 8).

Earlier, Punjab were off to a quiet start and lost the wicket of skipper Mayank Agarwal in the powerplay. But Bhanuka Rajapaksa, making a comeback to the side, then joined Shikhar Dhawan at the crease and the duo added what proved to be a match-winning 110-run partnership.

Rajapaksa was aggressive once again and timed the ball wonderfully to score 42 off 32 and provide the Punjab innings the impetus it needed.

Liam Livingstone contributed with a 7-ball 19 but it was Dhawan who held the innings together by remaining unbeaten and playing some superb strokes, which included nine fours and two sixes.