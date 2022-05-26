Women’s T20 Challenge, Trailblazers v Velocity live: S Meghana scores brilliant fifty
TOSS: Velocity win the toss and will bowl first.
Trailblazers 99/1 after 12 overs: 7 runs off Khaka’s over. The quieter middle overs? Velocity would appreciate that. Or it could just be time to change gears for the two. In any case, it’s about to get fun.
Trailblazers 92/1 after 11 overs: Some change in tactics as Shafali Verma bowls this one. Velocity are looking to break the partnership. No wicket off it but it’s been economical, considering how the runs are flowing. 6 runs off it.
Trailblazers 86/1 after 10 overs: FIFTY! Meghana brings up her half-century in 32 balls. A simple raise of the bat and the Trailblazers dug-out stands up in appreciation. Easy, peasy for the opener.
Trailblazers 79/1 after 9 overs: Wow! The highlight of that over has to be Meghana smoking a six over Radha’s head. Jemimah also laces it a four. A free-hit earlier but just one run off it. A total 15 runs scored off that over.
Trailblazers 64/1 after 8 overs: Jemimah seems to have slowed down a tad bit but Meghana is making up for it, she’s currently batting at over a SR of over 160. 9 runs off the Sneh Rana over.
Trailblazers 56/1 after 7 overs: Meghana is in some mood! Seriously though, Trailblazers... how does a player like that not make your starting XI? Radha Yadav has been subjected to that lofted six over cover in this over too.
Trailblazers 47/1 after 6 overs: End of a good powerplay for Trailblazers, especially after the early wicket of Mandhana. The two batters clearly batting with a plan in place.
Trailblazers 41/1 after 5 overs: Jemimah and Meghana have found the touch. Keeping the scoreboard ticking with atleast two boundaries in the last two overs. Intent!
Trailblazers 30/1 after 4 overs: Jemimah means business! Starts proceedings with back-to-back boundaries off Deepti.
Trailblazers 18/1 after 3 overs: That could’ve been two wickets for Cross! But Meghana was dropped at point by Sneh Rana. 6 runs and 1 wicket off the over.
WICKET! 2.3 overs Smriti Mandhana 1(5) ct Simran Bahadur b Kate Cross
Brilliant comeback from Cross after that first over! She gets the big wicket of Mandhana. It needed a captain’s knock but it’s an easy catch for Simran at the backward square leg.
Trailblazers 12/0 after 2 overs: A tighter second over from captain Deepti. Just 2 runs off it. If a big total is needed for Trailblazers to have a real shot at this, big overs in the powerplay would be ideal.
Trailblazers 10/0 after 1 overs: Kate cross was bowling a pretty tight over before Meghana brought in back-to-back boundaries in the last two deliveries. Great start, especially against Cross.
Player to watch out for: Kiran Navgire of Velocity. A self-admitted MS Dhoni fan who loves hitting sixes. She plays for Nagaland and scored an unbeaten 91 against Pondicherry, 162* against Arunachal Pradesh and 81* against Manipur in the Senior T20 League.
Team News
Trailblazers: Sabbhineni Meghana comes in place of Sharmin Akhter.
Playing XI: S Mandhana(c), P Yadav, J Rodrigues, H Matthews, S Dunkley, R Gayakwad, A Reddy, S Khatun, R Singh, R Ghosh(wk), S Meghana.
Velocity: Simran Bahadur comes in place of Maya Sonawane.
Playing XI: S Mandhana(c), P Yadav, J Rodrigues, H Matthews, S Dunkley, R Gayakwad, A Reddy, S Khatun, R Singh, R Ghosh(wk), S Meghana.
TOSS NEWS: Velocity win the toss and will bowl first. Simple reason, they want to chase.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the third match of the 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge. Trailblazers take on Velocity at the MCA Stadium, Pune.
Women's T20 Challenge Points Table
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|Form
|1
|SNO
|2
|1
|1
|0.912
|2
|LW
|2
|VEL
|1
|1
|0
|0.736
|2
|W
|3
|TBL
|1
|0
|1
|-2.450
|0
|L