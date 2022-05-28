Jos Buttler scored his fourth century of Indian Premier League 2022 to match Virat Kohli’s record of most tons scored by a batter in one IPL season, as Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Better team reached final: Reactions to Rajasthan Royals knocking RCB out of IPL 2022

Buttler continued his scintillating form this season as he scored an unbeaten 106 to help Rajasthan Royals reach the IPL final for the first time since they won the inaugural edition of the T20 tournament back in 2008.

The 31-year-old opener from England had scored centuries against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals earlier in the season. With his latest ton against RCB, Buttler took his aggregate for IPL 2022 to 824 runs.

Here’s a look at some key IPL batting records after Buttler’s century on Friday (tables courtesy ESPNcricinfo):

Multiple centuries in one IPL season

Season  Player  Team  Mat  Runs  HS  Ave  SR  100  50s 
2016  Kohli  RCB  16  973  113  81.08  152.03 
2011  Gayle  RCB  12  608  107  67.55  183.13 
2017  Amla  KXIP  10  420  104*  60.00  145.83 
2018  Watson  CSK  15  555  117*  39.64  154.59 
2020  Dhawan  DC  17  618  106*  44.14  144.73 
2022*  Buttler  RR  16  824 116 58.86 151.47 4 4
*Ongoing

Most centuries overall in IPL

Player Tons
CH Gayle 6
V Kohli 5
JC Buttler 5
DA Warner 4
SR Watson 4
AB de Villiers 3
SV Samson 3
KL Rahul 3
BB McCullum 2
AC Gilchrist 2
M Vijay 2
V Sehwag 2
AM Rahane 2
HM Amla 2
BA Stokes 2
S Dhawan 2

Centuries since IPL 2021

Batter Score Balls 4s 6s SR For Vs Venue Date
Samson 119 63 12 7 188.88 RR PBKS Wankhede
 12 Apr '21
Padikkal 101* 52 11 6 194.23 RCB RR Wankhede
 22 Apr '21
Buttler 124 64 11 8 193.75 RR SRH Delhi 2 May '21
Gaikwad 101* 60 9 5 168.33 CSK RR Abu Dhabi 2 Oct '21
Buttler 100 68 11 5 147.05 RR MI DY Patil 2 Apr '22 
Rahul 103* 60 9 5 171.66 LSG MI CCI 16 Apr '22
Buttler 103 61 9 5 168.85 RR KKR CCI 18 Apr '22
Buttler 116 65 9 9 178.46 RR DC Wankhede 22 Apr '22
Rahul 103 62 12 4 166.12 LSG MI Wankhede
 24 Apr '22
De Kock 140 70 10 10 200.00 LSG KKR DY Patil 18 May '22
Patidar 112 54 12 7 207.40 RCB LSG Kolkata 25 May '22
Buttler 106* 60 10 6 176.66 RR RCB A'bad 27 May '22

Most runs in one IPL season

Player Team Year Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 0 4s 6s
V Kohli RCB 2016 16 16 4 973 113 81.08 640 152.03 4 7 1 83 38
DA Warner SRH 2016 17 17 3 848 93* 60.57 560 151.42 0 9 1 88 31
JC Buttler RR 2022 16 16 2 824 116 58.85 544 151.47 4 4 0 78 45
KS Williamson SRH 2018 17 17 3 735 84 52.50 516 142.44 0 8 1 63 28
CH Gayle RCB 2012 15 14 2 733 128* 61.08 456 160.74 1 7 0 46 59
MEK Hussey CSK 2013 17 17 3 733 95 52.35 566 129.50 0 6 0 81 17
CH Gayle RCB 2013 16 16 4 708 175* 59.00 453 156.29 1 4 0 57 51
DA Warner SRH 2019 12 12 2 692 100* 69.20 481 143.86 1 8 0 57 21
AB de Villiers RCB 2016 16 16 3 687 129* 52.84 407 168.79 1 6 1 57 37
RR Pant DC 2018 14 14 1 684 128* 52.61 394 173.60 1 5 1 68 37