Jos Buttler scored his fourth century of Indian Premier League 2022 to match Virat Kohli’s record of most tons scored by a batter in one IPL season, as Rajasthan Royals defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday.
Buttler continued his scintillating form this season as he scored an unbeaten 106 to help Rajasthan Royals reach the IPL final for the first time since they won the inaugural edition of the T20 tournament back in 2008.
The 31-year-old opener from England had scored centuries against Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals earlier in the season. With his latest ton against RCB, Buttler took his aggregate for IPL 2022 to 824 runs.
Here’s a look at some key IPL batting records after Buttler’s century on Friday (tables courtesy ESPNcricinfo):
Multiple centuries in one IPL season
|Season
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|SR
|100
|50s
|2016
|Kohli
|RCB
|16
|973
|113
|81.08
|152.03
|4
|7
|2011
|Gayle
|RCB
|12
|608
|107
|67.55
|183.13
|2
|3
|2017
|Amla
|KXIP
|10
|420
|104*
|60.00
|145.83
|2
|2
|2018
|Watson
|CSK
|15
|555
|117*
|39.64
|154.59
|2
|2
|2020
|Dhawan
|DC
|17
|618
|106*
|44.14
|144.73
|2
|4
|2022*
|Buttler
|RR
|16
|824
|116
|58.86
|151.47
|4
|4
Most centuries overall in IPL
|Player
|Tons
|CH Gayle
|6
|V Kohli
|5
|JC Buttler
|5
|DA Warner
|4
|SR Watson
|4
|AB de Villiers
|3
|SV Samson
|3
|KL Rahul
|3
|BB McCullum
|2
|AC Gilchrist
|2
|M Vijay
|2
|V Sehwag
|2
|AM Rahane
|2
|HM Amla
|2
|BA Stokes
|2
|S Dhawan
|2
Centuries since IPL 2021
|Batter
|Score
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|For
|Vs
|Venue
|Date
|Samson
|119
|63
|12
|7
|188.88
|RR
|PBKS
| Wankhede
|12 Apr '21
|Padikkal
|101*
|52
|11
|6
|194.23
|RCB
|RR
| Wankhede
|22 Apr '21
|Buttler
|124
|64
|11
|8
|193.75
|RR
|SRH
|Delhi
|2 May '21
|Gaikwad
|101*
|60
|9
|5
|168.33
|CSK
|RR
|Abu Dhabi
|2 Oct '21
|Buttler
|100
|68
|11
|5
|147.05
|RR
|MI
|DY Patil
|2 Apr '22
|Rahul
|103*
|60
|9
|5
|171.66
|LSG
|MI
|CCI
|16 Apr '22
|Buttler
|103
|61
|9
|5
|168.85
|RR
|KKR
|CCI
|18 Apr '22
|Buttler
|116
|65
|9
|9
|178.46
|RR
|DC
|Wankhede
|22 Apr '22
|Rahul
|103
|62
|12
|4
|166.12
|LSG
|MI
| Wankhede
|24 Apr '22
|De Kock
|140
|70
|10
|10
|200.00
|LSG
|KKR
|DY Patil
|18 May '22
|Patidar
|112
|54
|12
|7
|207.40
|RCB
|LSG
|Kolkata
|25 May '22
|Buttler
|106*
|60
|10
|6
|176.66
|RR
|RCB
|A'bad
|27 May '22
Most runs in one IPL season
|Player
|Team
|Year
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|V Kohli
|RCB
|2016
|16
|16
|4
|973
|113
|81.08
|640
|152.03
|4
|7
|1
|83
|38
|DA Warner
|SRH
|2016
|17
|17
|3
|848
|93*
|60.57
|560
|151.42
|0
|9
|1
|88
|31
|JC Buttler
|RR
|2022
|16
|16
|2
|824
|116
|58.85
|544
|151.47
|4
|4
|0
|78
|45
|KS Williamson
|SRH
|2018
|17
|17
|3
|735
|84
|52.50
|516
|142.44
|0
|8
|1
|63
|28
|CH Gayle
|RCB
|2012
|15
|14
|2
|733
|128*
|61.08
|456
|160.74
|1
|7
|0
|46
|59
|MEK Hussey
|CSK
|2013
|17
|17
|3
|733
|95
|52.35
|566
|129.50
|0
|6
|0
|81
|17
|CH Gayle
|RCB
|2013
|16
|16
|4
|708
|175*
|59.00
|453
|156.29
|1
|4
|0
|57
|51
|DA Warner
|SRH
|2019
|12
|12
|2
|692
|100*
|69.20
|481
|143.86
|1
|8
|0
|57
|21
|AB de Villiers
|RCB
|2016
|16
|16
|3
|687
|129*
|52.84
|407
|168.79
|1
|6
|1
|57
|37
|RR Pant
|DC
|2018
|14
|14
|1
|684
|128*
|52.61
|394
|173.60
|1
|5
|1
|68
|37