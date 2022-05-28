Women’s T20 Challenge final, Supernovas vs Velocity live: Deepti Sharma opts to bowl first
Follow live coverage of the Women’s T20 Challenge final between Supernovas and Velocity.
Tournament preview: Chance for Indian talent to shine in (hopefully) last edition of Women’s T20 Challenge
TOSS: Velocity captain Deepti Sharma opts to bowl first
Live updates
Supernovas 11/0 after 2 overs: Tidy over from Deepti Sharma as Velocity stick to pace-spin.
Supernovas 5/0 after 1 over: Cross starts by crossing the front crease but the free hit doesn’t cost her side. Some sharp fielding in that over too... Velocity were guilty of dropping a few in the previous match, that start will give them confidence.
Kate Cross will start off. Priya Punia and Deandra Dottin open the batting for SNO.
Here’s a look at what Harmanpreet Kaur had to say before the event about Mansi Joshi:
“Last time, unfortunately, she didn’t get a chance to play but this time she did well in the domestic season and now in the net sessions also she was looking really nice. It is a great opportunity for her. For a long time she was not part of Indian side and now if she gets a chance, it is a great platform where you can perform and gates are open for Indian team. I am actually very positive the way she is bowling in the nets, I hope she will get a chance to play and prove herself.”
Rashi Kanojiya is a left-arm spinner who had 8 wickets in 5 innings at an Economy Rate of 6.72.
Team News
Two changes for SNO. Mansi for Meghna is a straight-swap. Good to see Mansi Joshi back in action. UP’s bowler Rashi Kanojiya replaces V Chandu.
Supernovas: Priya Punia, Deandra Dottin, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Sune Luus, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Alana King, Sophie Ecclestone, Mansi Joshi, Rashi Kanojiya
Velocity: Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Kiran Navgire, Laura Wolvaardt, Deepti Sharma(c), Sneh Rana, Natthakan Chantham, Radha Yadav, Simran Bahadur, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka
TOSS: Deepti Sharma opts to bowl first. Harmanpreet Kaur, once again, says her side is more than happy to bat first.
Toss is imminent: While Supernovas, the most successful team in the Women’s T20 Challenge, eye their third title, Velocity, the only team without a title victory would be hoping to get their hands on the silverware for the first time.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the fourth and final match of the 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge. Supernovas take on Velocity at the MCA Stadium, Pune for the trophy.
Trailblazers vs Velocity as it happened: Navgire’s knock takes VEL into final
Supernovas vs Velocity as it happened: Shafali, Wolvaardt shine in run-chase
Trailblazers vs Supernovas as it happened: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co win big