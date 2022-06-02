French Open 2022, men’s doubles semifinals live: Bopanna-Middelkoop get early break of serve
Follow all the updates from Bopanna-Middelkoop’s semifinal at Roland Garros.
Note: * – to indicate if a player has a break of serve. Otherwise set on serve.
Live updates
Men’s doubles semifinal, Arevalo-Rojer 4-6, 2-1 Bopanna-Middelkoop: A 2-minute service hold by Rojer. Good start to the second set by them.
Men’s doubles semifinal, Arevalo-Rojer 4-6, 1-1 Bopanna-Middelkoop: Bopanna faces a break point on his serve and then comes up with series of good first serves. A couple of ‘come on!’s in there.
Men’s doubles semifinal, Arevalo-Rojer 4-6, 1-0 Bopanna-Middelkoop: One set away from the final... Arevalo starts the second set with a hold. The youngster, relatively speaking, has been a bundle of energy.
Men’s doubles semifinal, Arevalo-Rojer 4-6 Bopanna-Middelkoop: Two break points on Middelkoop’s serve at 15-40. But a good reflex volley by Bopanna saves on. Good kick on the second serve and a return goes sailing wide. Deuce... ace... set point. A super volley winner by Bops! Brilliant by the Indian-Dutch combination.
Middekoop will now get to serve this set out.
Men’s doubles semifinal, Arevalo-Rojer 4-5* Bopanna-Middelkoop: Arevalo, serving to keep his side in the set, comes up with a couple of big ones and holds easily.
Men’s doubles semifinal, Arevalo-Rojer 3-5* Bopanna-Middelkoop: A little bit of pressure on the Bopanna serve at 0-30. But a pumped up Bopanna makes sure he holds serve. Then a nice friendly exchange (one assumes) with an elderly fan.
Men’s doubles semifinal, Arevalo-Rojer 3-4* Bopanna-Middelkoop: A hold at 30 for Arevalo.
Men’s doubles semifinal, Arevalo-Rojer 2-4* Bopanna-Middelkoop: Solid hold at 15 by Middelkoop. The Indo-Dutch pair serving at 80%.
Men’s doubles semifinal, Arevalo-Rojer 2-3* Bopanna-Middelkoop: There is a threat of another break of serve as B/M take it 30-30 and then 40-40 but Arevalo holds.
Men’s doubles semifinal, Arevalo-Rojer 1-3* Bopanna-Middelkoop: The returning in the previous game was lovely from the Indian-Dutch pair. Bopanna, who’s been serving really well, starting with an easy hold. Good start here for B/M.
Men’s doubles semifinal, Arevalo-Rojer 1-2* Bopanna-Middelkoop: Break of serve. Three return winners in the game.
Random recollection: In the men’s doubles quarterfinals between Bopanna-Middelkoop and the Olympic champs, there wasn’t a single break of serve in two full sets.
Men’s doubles semifinal, Arevalo-Rojer 1-1 Bopanna-Middelkoop: Another easy hold, this one by Middelkoop.
Men’s doubles semifinal, Arevalo-Rojer 1-0 Bopanna-Middelkoop: An easy hold for Arevalo.
Men’s doubles semifinal, Arevalo-Rojer vs Bopanna-Middelkoop: Here we go then! Arevalo to serve.
Players on the court: Jean-Julien Rojer is 40 years old, Rohan Bopanna is 42, Middelkoop is 38. El Salvador’s Marcelo Arevalo is a baby on court at 31.
Somdev Devvarman on commentary: “The most anticipated doubles match for India in about half a decade”
Hello and welcome to Scroll.in’s coverage of French Open. Today, we will be following the men’s doubles semifinal.
Rohan Bopanna-Matwe Middelkoop are in action against 12th seeded pair of Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer and El Salvadorian Marcelo Arevalo for a place in the final.
Bopanna’s sole Grand Slam title in his career so far, incidentally, came at Roland Garros, where he won the mixed doubles title in 2017 with Canada’s Gabriela Dabrowski.
Bopanna has reached the men’s doubles semi-final at Roland Garros for the first time – he’s reached two Wimbledon semi-finals in the past and had reached the 2010 US Open final. But for Middelkoop, this is the first time he has gotten this far at a Grand Slam.
