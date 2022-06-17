Field Watch Flashback: When Rohan Bopanna played Roger Federer at Halle in 2006 Bopanna put up a strong fight and forced the Swiss great to a tie-break in the first set. Scroll Staff 8 minutes ago Updated 4 minutes ago File image of Rohan Bopanna and Roger Federer from 2006 | AFP Play #IndianTennis 🎾“How many people can say that they played singles against Roger Federer (Halle, 2006) and now competed at the same French Open which Rafael Nadal won for the 14th time?” 📈 @rohanbopanna is proud of his longevity 💪🏽✍️ @shahidthejudge: https://t.co/ixC6w1k9sI pic.twitter.com/xuDGt9q1HS— The Field (@thefield_in) June 17, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Rohan Bopanna Roger Federer tennis indian tennis