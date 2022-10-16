Football Watch: Goalpost sawed off before Championship match after being found two inches taller A Championship football match in England between Hull City and Birmingham was delayed after officials found that the goals were too big. Scroll Staff 3 hours ago Sky Sports Football Hull City v Birmingham has been delayed due to the goals being too big… And are now being SAWED two inches shorter! 😳pic.twitter.com/qpbSwm1WNI— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) October 16, 2022 We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Football English Football