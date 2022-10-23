Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh both took three wickets as Pakistan made 159-8 against India in their opening game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in an electric atmosphere at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Shan Masood hit a gutsy unbeaten 52 and Iftikhar Ahmed 51 but the loss of two early wickets to Singh’s swing bowling, then a mid-order collapse at Pandya’s hands, took the wind out of their sails.

World number one India, the 2007 champions, have largely dominated Pakistan since the late 1990s but have lost two of their three previous clashes.

While Rohit Sharma’s side are ranked world number one, they haven’t lifted the T20 trophy since 2007, failing to reach the semi-finals last year.

But they got off to a cracking start after winning the toss and choosing to bowl in a carnival atmosphere with an estimated 100,000 fans jammed into the MCG.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam fell lbw for a golden duck to Singh on the first ball of the second over as the stadium erupted.

Babar reviewed, but it was plumb in front, with Singh’s swing causing more carnage in his next over when Mohammad Rizwan (4) top-edged a rising ball to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at fine leg.

It left Pakistan in trouble at 15-2 off the first four overs.

Masood, who recovered sufficiently from being hit on the head last week, survived a narrow run out appeal and a missed catch as he and Ahmed worked to rebuild the innings.

They reached 60-2 at the halfway mark then Ahmed flicked a switch when the slow bowlers came on, hitting Ravi Ashwin for six then plundering three more in one over from Axar Patel.

Ahmed reached his half-century before Mohammed Shami trapped him lbw, sparking a collapse with Pandya snaring Shadab Khan, Haider Ali and Mohammad Nawaz in the space of 19 runs.

When you win the toss in these conditions with Shaheen in the opposition: pic.twitter.com/R5bODhlwGn — Manya (@CSKian716) October 23, 2022

Quality swing bowling here at the G #SwingStreet#ICCT20WorldCup2022 — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) October 23, 2022

Now that 4 overs are done, swing will still be there but not as much, Pakistan might as well try to counter-attack here. Bhuvi’s 3 will be done after this one. — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) October 23, 2022

Trolled mercilessly just a few weeks ago, Arshdeep Singh gets the Pakistan skipper out for a golden duck and removes his opening partner too in #TeamIndia's #T20WorldCup opener.



How about that for a statement! #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/bCDEwuXPtE — Lavanya 🎙️🎥👩🏻‍💻 (@lav_narayanan) October 23, 2022

Isn't gonna be a run fest. But might still be a thriller...stay tuned! #INDvPAK — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) October 23, 2022

four years ago, arshdeep was part of the indian u19 squad that won the world cup in new zealand...he played just two games, didn't make the XI for the final...here he is, striking twice with the new ball in a massive game on his senior world cup debut! #PakVsInd #T20WorldCup — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 23, 2022

Bhuvi's making the ball talk; Arshdeep's making it Singh — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 23, 2022

A big wicket calls for a big celebration 👊



Arshdeep Singh and India are #InItToWinIt 🙌 @royalstaglil | #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/pSM1mzX8FQ — ICC (@ICC) October 23, 2022

Not the first time that's happened. Last time I recall was a Test at the SCG and spidercam sheepishly retreated to the naughty corner for several overs. #T20WorldCup #INDvPAK — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) October 23, 2022

a cat has nine lives, how many does a masood? #PakVsInd #T20WorldCup — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 23, 2022

Pandya bowling vs Pakistan in T20Is:

Overs= 17.3

Wickets= 11

Avg= 12.00

Econ= 7.54 — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) October 23, 2022

The anchor in a T20 batting innings: Dead, alive, revived?



This Pakistan innings against India might have left more questions than answers.#T20WorldCup | #INDvPAK — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) October 23, 2022

Two fifites. Seven single-digit scores. An unexpected cameo at the end. Four impressive spells of pace bowling. And we are still halfway into an intriguing game #INDvsPAK — Amol Karhadkar (@karhacter) October 23, 2022

Report by AFP

More to follow