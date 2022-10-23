ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Watch: Virat Kohli’s emotional reaction, Ashwin’s winning shot as India win epic vs Pakistan at MCG An unbeaten 82 from Virat Kohli led India to a last-ball win over Pakistan in one of the all-time great matches. Scroll Staff 41 minutes ago India's Virat Kohli (C) celebrates teammates after their win during the ICC men's Twenty20 World Cup 2022 cricket match between India and Pakistan at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne on October 23, 2022. | WILLIAM WEST / AFP View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc) T20 World Cup, India vs Pakistan blog We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. T20 World Cup Virat Kohli Ashwin Pakistan India