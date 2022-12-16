Veteran Pakistan batter and former captain Azhar Ali will retire from international cricket after the third and final Test against England in Karachi starting Saturday.

The 37-year-old didn’t play the second Test – the second time in six months that he was left out of the team – signalling the end was near.

With 7,097 runs in 96 matches at an average of 42.49, Azhar Ali is set to finish as Pakistan’s fifth leading Test run-getter behind Younis Khan (10,099), Javed Miandad (8,832), Inzamam-ul-Haq (8,829) and Mohammad Yousuf (7,530).

“Everything must come to an end, so on a good note I feel – and my heart and mind understands – that this is the right time to decide that the Karachi Test will be my last for Pakistan,” an emotional Azhar told a press conference.

"It was an honour to not only play for Pakistan, but also captain the country, and I am going with fond memories," added Azhar, who

“It has been a great honour and privilege for me to represent my country at the highest level,” Ali said in a statement published by PCB. “Deciding on when to call it a day is always tough, but, after contemplating deeply, I realised that this is the right time for me to retire from Test cricket.

Azhar Ali statement via PCB: “There are many people who I am grateful to in this strenuous, yet beautiful journey. I want to make a special mention of my family without whose sacrifices; I would not have been where I am today. My parents, wife, siblings, and children have been my strength throughout. “I have been blessed to share dressing room with some of the most outstanding cricketers with whom I share a strong bond. I feel much richer by calling these people my friends. I am also blessed to have played under some wonderful coaches to whom I will always remain grateful. “I retire from international cricket as a fulfilled cricketer who ticked most of the goals he had set for himself. Not many cricketers go on to lead their countries, and that I was able to captain Pakistan is a matter of great pride for me. From being a kid who started as a leg-spinner to becoming a mainstay in the Test batting line-up, I had the loveliest moments of my life that I will cherish forever.” — via PCB



“Azhar Ali has been one of the most committed and loyal servants of Pakistan cricket,” PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said in the statement. “His grit and determination have been an inspiration for many young cricketers and he is a role model for up and coming cricketers.

“While it is sad that Pakistan will not have a player of his experience in the dressing room to draw upon, it only reflects the circle of life. I hope to see Azhar continuing to play a role in the development of Pakistan cricket and sharing his vast knowledge and experience with budding cricketers.”

Congratulations @AzharAli_ Bhai on a Wonderful Career for Pakistan✨A Man full Of Dedication..Thanks For serving Pakistan 🇵🇰 with Honesty and Grace🙌🏻 Best of Luck for the Future Azhar Bhai❤️#AzharAli #retirement pic.twitter.com/9YQjVaYT99 — Saeed Ajmal (@REALsaeedajmal) December 16, 2022

And so this third Test in Karachi will be Azhar Ali’s last for Pakistan. One of the pillars of Pakistan’s rise to No1 during their years in exile and fittingly made the first Test century back on home when international cricket returned #PakvEng — Ali Martin (@Cricket_Ali) December 16, 2022

Many congratulations to Azhar on a brilliant test run for @TheRealPCB. I hope the second innings of your life is even more amazing. Best wishes @AzharAli_! 👍🏼 — Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) December 16, 2022

19 Test hundreds

35 Test fifties

1 Test triple century

5th highest Test run scorer for 🇵🇰



Azhar Ali will retire from Test match cricket after the third Test in Karachi.#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/TQ40RcdUb2 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) December 16, 2022

@AzharAli_ has always represented Pak with a lot of grace on and off the field, for the longest time has been the backbone of the Test team, calling it quits now but will be remembered for his services, that double ton in Melbourne vs Australia in 2016 being right up there. — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) December 16, 2022

Retirements are accomplishments.



These are days where we look back and rejoice in all that was achieved. The time spent, stories written.



Not a dry eye in Pakistan right now, you gave this team everything.



Azhar Ali, Ajju bhai, Azhaa - a gentleman and a legend.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/KWTXmi47SM — Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) December 16, 2022

It has always been amazing to share the crease with you. Definitely gonna miss your experience on the field @AzharAli_ bhai. Prayers and best wishes for future endeavours. Happy Retirement brother! ❤️🤲🏼 pic.twitter.com/eByHSJklvL — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) December 16, 2022

Thank you @AzharAli_ You’ve been a thorough gentleman on and off the field.. best of luck for your future! pic.twitter.com/WhX6ROFpS0 — Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) December 16, 2022

Congratulations to @AzharAli_ for a stellar career…one of the nicest men in cricket..wish him the best of everything as he heads into retirement — Hemant (@hemantbuch) December 16, 2022

- You have served Pakistan in 96 Test matches which is never an easy task. Remembering your two double centuries & one triple century for 🇵🇰, you have done a great job @AzharAli_ I wish you all the best for future 👍 — Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 (@realshoaibmalik) December 16, 2022

🗣️ "I genuinely thought a few years ago that I wouldn't be able to play a Test match at home." – Azhar Ali pic.twitter.com/57bwsOpdEX — Grassroots Cricket (@grassrootscric) December 16, 2022

Congratulations on a wonderful International career @AzharAli_ it was a pleasure sharing it for a little while! https://t.co/db9RfRan92 — Mickey Arthur (@Mickeyarthurcr1) December 16, 2022

Farewell to a legend. An absolute rock in red-ball cricket for Pakistan. Remains under-credited but has always been a class apart. #azharali @AzharAli_ — Roha Nadeem (@RohaNadym) December 16, 2022

Azhar Bhai, you have always been one of the best ambassadors of the game. I am glad that I got to share field with you. With a big salute from me to you for all your services for our beloved country, I wish you all the best for upcoming chapter. Happy retirement Bhai! @AzharAli_ pic.twitter.com/UKmyKGdItQ — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) December 16, 2022

Congratulations @AzharAli_ on all your achievements for Pakistan. You have been a ambassador for the game. One of the nicest guys I’ve met in world cricket. Wishing you all the best in the future. — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) December 16, 2022

Superb player and wonderful ambassador of our game, congratulations @AzharAli_ https://t.co/zVMFEyllib — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 16, 2022

Not quite certain that Azhar Ali will get to play his farewell Test tomorrow. Babar said Pakistan would have to look at combinations and take a call. — Danyal Rasool (@Danny61000) December 16, 2022

Azhar’s 96-match Test career – beginning at Lord’s in 2010 – was marked by Pakistan’s isolation from international cricket, which deprived him of playing any of his first 75 matches on home grounds.

Pakistan were forced to play their matches at neutral venues in the aftermath of terror attacks on the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009.

When Test cricket returned to Pakistan in December 2019, Azhar hit a century in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Karachi.

“It was massive to play at home and score that hundred,” said Azhar, who scored 19 Test centuries.

“I genuinely thought a few years back that I would not be able to play a Test at home.”

Injury-hit Pakistan face the dread of a first-ever series whitewash at home when they meet a rampant England in the third and final Test in Karachi from Saturday.

The Babar Azam-led home team have run into an England side in fine form, thriving with an aggressive approach that has earned them eight wins from their past nine Tests.

On their first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005, England won the first match by 74 runs in Rawalpindi before pulling off a tough 26-run win in the second that finished in Multan on Monday.

(With AFP inputs)