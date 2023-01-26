The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the successful bids for the women’s T20 league, to be called Women’s Premier League, on Wednesday with the combined bid valuation of Rs 4669.99 crore.

Three of the five women’s league franchises – Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore – already own IPL teams.

The other two are Adani Sportsline Pvt. Limited, owned by one of the world’s richest men, Gautam Adani, and Capri Global Holdings Pvt Limited.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indian owners also expressed their delight in landing successful bids while Kolkata Knight Riders, whose interest in landing a team has been public for a while, fell short and they said it was a matter of time before they enter the fray too.

Successful Bidder City Amount in Rs Adani Sportsline Pvt. Ltd Ahmedabad 1289 crores Indiawin Sports Pvt. Ltd (MI) Mumbai 912.99 crores Royal Challengers Sports Pvt. Ltd (RCB) Bengaluru 901 crores JSW GMR Cricket Pvt. Ltd (DC) Delhi 810 crores Capri Global Holdings Pvt. Ltd Lucknow 757 crores

The cricketing world, cricketers and commentators alike, has already reacted en masse on how this is a game-changing moment.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions from the corporate side of things:

Delhi Capitals Chairman and Co-Owner Parth Jindal: “We at Delhi Capitals could not be more proud to become owners of a WPL franchise. What makes it even more special is that it’s from Delhi. Through our academies that are spread across NCR we have seen the amount of interest and talent there is amongst girls and women of all ages and I have no doubt the WPL will give passionate women cricketers the platform they deserve to show their skills. I am truly excited to be part of this revolution and can’t wait to get started. I would like to congratulate the BCCI and all the other owners who have shown tremendous interest in the women’s game. India has been home to the world’s best men’s T20 league since 2008 and from 2023 our great country will be home to the world’s best women’s T20 league.” Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra: “The Women’s Premier League is a potential gamechanger, just like the IPL was. The women’s game has grown by leaps and bounds in the last few years, and the WPL promises to take it to new heights. Delhi has been always been welcoming, loving and supportive of its IPL team, and I am confident that the emotion will be identical for our women’s team who we can’t wait to welcome to our Capitals family.”

Royal Challengers Bangalore Chairman Prathamesh Mishra: “At the core of Diageo, is the value of gender inclusivity that embraces diversity in the broadest possible sense and this enterprise champions us to welcome and celebrate women’s cricket for who they are and the value they bring in the journey of this sport, Cricket. Therefore, it is a fitting asset in the right direction for Diageo India owned franchise. We held back all our investments in overseas teams to own a team that aligns with this philosophy and core value, and it gives us immense pleasure to have marked this accomplishment positively. We really look forward to bringing the first season of Women’s IPL to our most loyal and lovely fans.”

Mumbai Indians’ Nita Ambani: “This is a historic moment for Indian cricket, and we are delighted to be a part of it. India’s women cricketers have always made the nation proud in the global sporting arena – be it the World Cup, Asian Cup or the recent Commonwealth Games. This new Women’s League will once again shine a global spotlight on the talent, power, and potential of our girls. Mumbai Indians’ Akash Ambani: “I am happy to extend a warm welcome to our women’s cricket team, the fourth franchise to join the Mumbai Indians family. The launch of the Women’s Premier League is a historic moment and I’m proud that India is at the forefront of this change. I eagerly look forward to the upcoming season and am confident that the WPL will have a lasting impact on the empowerment of women in sports. As we bring the MI experience and best practices into the women’s game, we look forward to seeing our women’s team excel and inspire future generations of female athletes.”

Pranav Adani, Director of Adani Enterprises: “The Indian women’s cricket team has been doing exceptionally well – and a cricket league for women is a significant step in creating more opportunities for women through sports. “Cricket is an inseparable part of the country’s fabric and Adani Sportsline was keen to begin their association with the sport with the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League. While I wish every other franchise the very best, I look forward to the Gujarat Giants standing out as the top team in this new, exciting league.”