Indian trailblazer Sania Mirza bowed out of Grand Slam tennis Friday with defeat in the Australian Open mixed-doubles final playing alongside Rohan Bopanna – her first playing partner 22 years ago.

The 36-year-old Mirza, regarded as the country’s greatest women’s tennis player, returned to Melbourne Park for one last hurrah and made it all the way to the decider.

Australian Open, mixed doubles final blog: Brazilians win title, Sania Mirza bows out of big stage



But she and 42-year-old Bopanna were unable to get over the line, losing 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 to Brazilian pair Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos.

Mirza was in tears in the post-match presentation ceremony.

“Rohan was my first-ever mixed-doubles partner at (aged) 14 and we won the nationals,” said Mirza, a six-time Grand Slam champion, three in doubles and three in mixed.

“It was a long time ago, 22 years ago, and I couldn’t think of a better person – he’s one of my best friends and best partners – to finish my career here and to play the final.

“There’s no better place for me, or person for me, to finish my Grand Slam career.”

Mirza, who had son Izhaan watching on, said it was incredible to play in front of him in a major final.

“I never thought that I would be able to play in front of my child in a Grand Slam final, so it’s truly special to have my four-year-old and my parents here,” she said.

Mirza, known as a feisty convention-breaker, was the first Indian to win a WTA singles title, in 2005 at her hometown Hyderabad.

She reached the fourth round of the US Open the same year and by 2007 was among the women’s top 30.

But a wrist injury caused her to concentrate on doubles, forging a memorable partnership with Swiss great Martina Hingis which produced three Grand Slam titles.

She is due to retire from all tennis after a tournament next month in Dubai.

Here are some reactions for the Grand Slam farewell for an Indian sporting icon:

🏆🏆🏆 Three Grand Slam women's doubles titles



🏆🏆🏆 Three Grand Slam mixed doubles titles



🔝 Ranked world No. 1️⃣ in doubles



A glittering Grand Slam career comes to a close for @MirzaSania 🙏🏼https://t.co/X98yjjgTSk pic.twitter.com/EwSy0qvG2e — The Field (@thefield_in) January 27, 2023

Glad I stuck around for the postmatch show on @SonyLIV .... Really heartening and beautiful messages from some legends of the game for @MirzaSania including my favs @ARadwanska @dhantuchova & the Bryan brothers, stepanek, bhupathi, Vijay amritraj... Nice touch 🙌🏾👏🏽 — Adi Sharma (@adi2088) January 27, 2023

An emotional Sania Mirza bows out from Grand Slams.



"Rod Laver Arena has been special"

"Never thought I'd be able to play in a Grand Slam final, in front of my son"



Yep, indeed so. pic.twitter.com/nXpXhaSZmy — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) January 27, 2023

History!



Brazilians Rafael Matos and Luisa Stefani win their first career Grand Slam title, beating Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna 7-6(2), 6-2 for the #AusOpen trophy.



Fantastic story.



Mirza's Grand Slam career is over: great that it was in a Slam final. pic.twitter.com/5iCIVovlWH — José Morgado (@josemorgado) January 27, 2023

Six Grand Slam titles, former women's doubles world No 1, only Indian to enter WTA singles top-30. Unapologetic of her choices & taking on trolls before SM arrived, Sania Mirza redefined what it meant to be a woman playing sport in India. The OG badass female superstar athlete. https://t.co/fdvhJAOo6j — Susan Ninan (@ninansusan) January 27, 2023

Sania falling at the last hurdle and expectedly unable to control her emotions during the farewell speech.



Congratulations on a wonderful career! The Santina streak was incredible. pic.twitter.com/uh2nait6yW — Saahil Sharma (@faahil) January 27, 2023

Sania Mirza blazed a trail in Indian sport. What her legacy means to the sportswoman in the country is still beyond most Indians.



Thank you, Sania, the OG superstar in women's sport in India, for everything you did in tennis and for inspiring millions of girls in our country. — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) January 27, 2023

Sania Mirza says she will play Abu Dhabi with Bethanie Mattek Sands and then finish up at Dubai with Madison Keys. — WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) January 27, 2023

Well played @rohanbopanna & @MirzaSania 🙌🏽 What a career it’s been Sania! Paving the path for young girls to dream of playing tennis at the big stage. Thankyou for all that you have done for Indian sport.

Rohan see you at the next grand slam! #australianopen2023 — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) January 27, 2023

it's not the end she wanted, but with this loss the curtains come down on the grand slam career of one of india's all time great athletes. @MirzaSania will go down as a legend of indian sport. well played, champion! #AusOpen — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) January 27, 2023

Well played @MirzaSania. You still make us proud. A final in your last Slam is something to be proud of — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 27, 2023

"If I cry these will be happy tears," says @MirzaSania as she starts talking after the final



She does get emotional but gives a lovely speech talking about her career, playing Serena at #AusOpen as an 18-year-old, playing a Grand Slam final in front of her 4-year-old son — Zenia D'cunha (@ZENIADCUNHA) January 27, 2023

"I couldn't think of a better arena to finish my career at in a Grand Slam."



No, thank you @MirzaSania 💜#AusOpenpic.twitter.com/VLPJb5CUXp — wta (@WTA) January 27, 2023

Play

“My professional career started in Melbourne… I couldn’t think of a better arena to finish my [Grand Slam] career at.”



We love you, Sania ❤️@MirzaSania • #AusOpen • #AO2023 pic.twitter.com/E0dNogh1d0 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 27, 2023

"Sorry guys..." 🥹❤️



Indian doubles legend Sania Mirza was overcome with emotion as she bowed out of grand slam tennis. Congrats on an incredible career! 👏👏



🖥️ #AusOpen LIVE | https://t.co/80XjQpwd6J#9WWOS #Tennis pic.twitter.com/9LKc8bXDMF — Wide World of Sports (@wwos) January 27, 2023

With text inputs from AFP